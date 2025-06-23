Who won the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

On Sunday, June 22, Miguel Angel Jimenez claimed the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 in thrilling fashion. He rallied from behind to force a playoff and then made a 20-foot birdie on the second extra hole to beat Steven Alker.

Jimenez entered the final round of the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 with a shared 54-hole lead. By the 16th hole, he was two strokes off the lead but forced the playoff with birdies on the final two holes.

The first extra hole at the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 resulted in a tie as Jimenez missed an 18-foot birdie attempt. On the second playoff hole, Alker missed a 20-foot birdie attempt, while the Spaniard kept his calm to seal his third senior major championship.

Stewart Cink finished third, two strokes back, while Steve Flesch finished solo fourth at 7-under.

Final leaderboard for the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Kaulig Companies Championship 2025:

P1. Miguel Angel Jimenez: -10

P2. Steven Alker: -10

3. Stewart Cink: -8

4. Steve Flesch: -7

5. Freddie Jacobson: -6

6. Tim Petrovic: -5

T7. Harrison Frazar: -3

T7. Retief Goosen: -3

T7. Ricardo Gonzalez: -3

T7. Richard Green: -3

T7. Michael Wright: -3

T12. Doug Barron: -2

T12. Justin Leonard: -2

T12. Søren Kjeldsen: -2

15. Mark Hensby: -1

T16. Steve Allan: E

T16. K.J. Choi: E

T18. Kevin Sutherland: +1

T18. Ken Tanigawa: +1

T18. John Huston: +1

T21. Jerry Kelly: +2

T21. Darren Clarke: +2

T21. Vijay Singh: +2

T21. Ángel Cabrera: +2

T25. Kenny Perry: +3

T25. Jeff Maggert: +3

T25. Chad Campbell: +3

T25. Ernie Els: +3

T25. Brandt Jobe: +3

T30. Jason Caron: +4

T30. Y.E. Yang: +4

T30. Padraig Harrington: +4

T33. Ken Duke: +5

T33. Robert Karlsson: +5

T33. David Duval: +5

T33. Thomas Bjørn: +5

T33. Rod Pampling: +5

T33. David Bransdon: +5

T33. Alex Cejka: +5

T40. Hiroyuki Fujita: +6

T40. Greg Chalmers: +6

T40. Paul Goydos: +6

T40. Colin Montgomerie: +6

T40. Stephen Ames: +6

T40. Bob Estes: +6

T46. Tim O'Neal: +7

T46. Thongchai Jaidee: +7

T48. Matt Gogel: +8

T48. David Toms: +8

T50. Boo Weekley: +9

T50. Stuart Appleby: +9

T52. Cameron Percy: +10

T52. Gene Sauers: +10

T52. Scott McCarron: +10

T55. Joe Durant: +11

T55. Brett Quigley: +11

T57. Paul Stankowski: +12

T57. Rocco Mediate: +12

T59. Billy Mayfair: +13

T59. Dicky Pride: +13

T59. Shane Bertsch: +13

T59. Brian Gay: +13

T63. Kirk Triplett: +14

T63. Chris DiMarco: +14

T63. John Daly: +14

T63. Paul Broadhurst: +14

67. Bernhard Langer: +15

T68. Billy Andrade: +16

T68. Scott Dunlap: +16

T70. Woody Austin: +17

T70. Corey Pavin: +17

T70. Mike Weir: +17

73. Tom Pernice Jr.: +18

T74. Michael Allen: +20

T74. John Senden: +20

T74. Lee Janzen: +20

77. Stephen Dodd: +21

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More