Who won the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Charley Hull's long wait for her third LPGA Tour win finally came to an end at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. The English star kept her nerves on Sunday, September 15, and fired a 4-under 68 to win by one shot over Jeeno Thitikul.
Hull entered the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 with a one-stroke lead at 16-under. She began strongly and was at 20-under after the first 11 holes. The nerves showed as she bogeyed the 13th, but she managed to secure the win with two birdies against a bogey on the last three holes.
Thitikul looked set for a playoff and even a win at one point, but no birdies on the final four holes and a bogey on the 18th left her as the runner-up. Rookie Lottie Woad produced another strong performance to finish solo third while Miyu Yamashita ended three strokes behind Hull.
Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored
Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025
- 1. Charley Hull: -20
- 2. Jeeno Thitikul: -19
- 3. Lottie Woad: -18
- 4. Miyu Yamashita: -17
- T5. Nasa Hataoka: -15
- T5. Jennifer Kupcho: -15
- T5. Maja Stark: -15
- T5. Sei Young Kim: -15
- T5. Nelly Korda: -15
- T5. Mary Liu: -15
- T5. Chisato Iwai: -15
- T12. Robyn Choi: -14
- T12. Olivia Cowan: -14
- T14. Lydia Ko: -13
- T14. Nataliya Guseva: -13
- T14. Minjee Lee: -13
- T14. Brooke Matthews: -13
- T14. Hye-Jin Choi: -13
- T19. Lindy Duncan: -12
- T19. Andrea Lee: -12
- T19. Ruixin Liu: -12
- T22. Jin Hee Im: -11
- T22. Xiaowen Yin: -11
- T22. Pornanong Phatlum: -11
- T22. Celine Boutier: -11
- T22. Bailey Tardy: -11
- T22. Manon De Roey: -11
- T22. Gabriela Ruffels: -11
- T29. Gurleen Kaur: -10
- T29. Perrine Delacour: -10
- T29. A Lim Kim: -10
- T29. Bianca Pagdanganan: -10
- T33. Mi Hyang Lee: -9
- T33. Jenny Shin: -9
- T33. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -9
- T33. Aline Krauter: -9
- T33. Yealimi Noh: -9
- T38. Patty Tavatanakit: -8
- T38. Rio Takeda: -8
- T38. Grace Kim: -8
- T38. Yan Liu: -8
- T38. Stephanie Kyriacou: -8
- T38. Chanettee Wannasaen: -8
- T38. Julia López Ramirez: -8
- T45. Kumkang Park: -7
- T45. Jenny Bae: -7
- T47. Esther Henseleit: -6
- T47. Narin An: -6
- T47. Yuri Yoshida: -6
- T47. Allisen Corpuz: -6
- T47. Frida Kinhult: -6
- T52. Sofia Garcia: -5
- T52. Madison Young: -5
- T52. Jasmine Suwannapura: -5
- T52. Mao Saigo: -5
- T52. Jiwon Jeon: -5
- T57. Minami Katsu: -4
- T57. Hyo Joo Kim: -4
- T59. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -3
- T59. Arpichaya Yubol: -3
- T59. Jaravee Boonchant: -3
- T59. Ayaka Furue: -3
- T63. Gigi Stoll: -2
- T63. Danielle Kang: -2
- T63. Lexi Thompson: -2
- T63. Linnea Strom: -2
- T67. Yu Liu: -1
- T67. Elizabeth Szokol: -1
- T67. Stacy Lewis: -1
- T70. Jessica Porvasnik: E
- T70. Hira Naveed: E
- T70. Dewi Weber: E
- T73. Alena Sharp: +1
- T73. Ana Belac: +1
- T73. Emily Kristine Pedersen: +1
- T76. Daniela Darquea: +3
- T76. Wei-Ling Hsu: +3