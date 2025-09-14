Who won the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Charley Hull's long wait for her third LPGA Tour win finally came to an end at the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship. The English star kept her nerves on Sunday, September 15, and fired a 4-under 68 to win by one shot over Jeeno Thitikul.

Ad

Hull entered the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 with a one-stroke lead at 16-under. She began strongly and was at 20-under after the first 11 holes. The nerves showed as she bogeyed the 13th, but she managed to secure the win with two birdies against a bogey on the last three holes.

Thitikul looked set for a playoff and even a win at one point, but no birdies on the final four holes and a bogey on the 18th left her as the runner-up. Rookie Lottie Woad produced another strong performance to finish solo third while Miyu Yamashita ended three strokes behind Hull.

Ad

Trending

Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 final leaderboard explored

Charley Hull smiles after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025

1. Charley Hull: -20

2. Jeeno Thitikul: -19

3. Lottie Woad: -18

4. Miyu Yamashita: -17

T5. Nasa Hataoka: -15

T5. Jennifer Kupcho: -15

T5. Maja Stark: -15

T5. Sei Young Kim: -15

T5. Nelly Korda: -15

T5. Mary Liu: -15

T5. Chisato Iwai: -15

T12. Robyn Choi: -14

T12. Olivia Cowan: -14

T14. Lydia Ko: -13

T14. Nataliya Guseva: -13

T14. Minjee Lee: -13

T14. Brooke Matthews: -13

T14. Hye-Jin Choi: -13

T19. Lindy Duncan: -12

T19. Andrea Lee: -12

T19. Ruixin Liu: -12

T22. Jin Hee Im: -11

T22. Xiaowen Yin: -11

T22. Pornanong Phatlum: -11

T22. Celine Boutier: -11

T22. Bailey Tardy: -11

T22. Manon De Roey: -11

T22. Gabriela Ruffels: -11

T29. Gurleen Kaur: -10

T29. Perrine Delacour: -10

T29. A Lim Kim: -10

T29. Bianca Pagdanganan: -10

T33. Mi Hyang Lee: -9

T33. Jenny Shin: -9

T33. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -9

T33. Aline Krauter: -9

T33. Yealimi Noh: -9

T38. Patty Tavatanakit: -8

T38. Rio Takeda: -8

T38. Grace Kim: -8

T38. Yan Liu: -8

T38. Stephanie Kyriacou: -8

T38. Chanettee Wannasaen: -8

T38. Julia López Ramirez: -8

T45. Kumkang Park: -7

T45. Jenny Bae: -7

T47. Esther Henseleit: -6

T47. Narin An: -6

T47. Yuri Yoshida: -6

T47. Allisen Corpuz: -6

T47. Frida Kinhult: -6

T52. Sofia Garcia: -5

T52. Madison Young: -5

T52. Jasmine Suwannapura: -5

T52. Mao Saigo: -5

T52. Jiwon Jeon: -5

T57. Minami Katsu: -4

T57. Hyo Joo Kim: -4

T59. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -3

T59. Arpichaya Yubol: -3

T59. Jaravee Boonchant: -3

T59. Ayaka Furue: -3

T63. Gigi Stoll: -2

T63. Danielle Kang: -2

T63. Lexi Thompson: -2

T63. Linnea Strom: -2

T67. Yu Liu: -1

T67. Elizabeth Szokol: -1

T67. Stacy Lewis: -1

T70. Jessica Porvasnik: E

T70. Hira Naveed: E

T70. Dewi Weber: E

T73. Alena Sharp: +1

T73. Ana Belac: +1

T73. Emily Kristine Pedersen: +1

T76. Daniela Darquea: +3

T76. Wei-Ling Hsu: +3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More