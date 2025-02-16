Who won the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, December 15, Joaquin Niemann fired a bogey-free 65 in the final round to win the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025. He rallied from behind to post a three-shot victory over Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer.

Ad

Niemann entered the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide three shots off the lead. However, he picked up seven birdies to reach an aggregate score of 13-under and secure his third title on the Saudi-backed circuit. The 36-hole leaders, Ortiz and Ancer, could only manage a 1-under 71 on Sunday, eventually finishing as joint runners-up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Both Ortiz and Ancer picked up four birdies and three bogeys each. Ancer remained in contention until the very end but made two straight bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes. Sam Horsfield, who was also tied for the lead after the second round, slipped to T7 after a 3-over 75 on Sunday.

Fireballs GC won the team portion with the help of Sergio Garcia, David Puig, and Abraham Ancer. Jon Rahm's Legion XIII finished second at 15-under.

Ad

LIV Golf Adelaide 2025: Final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Adelaide 2025:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -13

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -10

T2. Abraham Ancer: -10

4. David Puig: -9

5. Richard Bland: -8

6. Jon Rahm: -7

T7. Tom McKibbin: -6

T7. Harold Varner III: -6

T7. Anirban Lahiri: -6

T7. Brooks Koepka: -6

T7. Sam Horsfield: -6

T12. Adrian Meronk: -5

T12. Thomas Pieters: -5

T12. Cameron Tringale: -5

T12. Charl Schwartzel: -5

T12. Dean Burmester: -5

T12. Henrik Stenson: -5

T18. Sergio Garcia: -4

T18. Kevin Na: -4

T18. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T21. Marc Leishman: -3

T21. Bubba Watson: -3

T23. Phil Mickelson: -2

T23. Charles Howell III: -2

T23. Brendan Steele: -2

T23. Peter Uihlein: -2

T23. Yubin Jang: -2

T23. Ben Campbell: -2

T23. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

30. Cameron Smith: -1

T31. Dustin Johnson: E

T31. Caleb Surratt: E

T31. Andy Ogletree: E

T31. Ian Poulter: E

T31. Paul Casey: E

T31. Lucas Herbert: E

T37. Graeme McDowell: +2

T37. Luis Masaveu: +2

T37. Louis Oosthuizen: +2

T37. Lee Westwood: +2

T37. Patrick Reed: +2

T37. Branden Grace: +2

T37. Danny Lee: +2

44. Matt Jones: +3

45. Sebastian Muñoz: +4

46. Mito Pereira: +6

T47. Chieh-Po Lee: +7

T47. Jason Kokrak: +7

49. Martin Kaymer: +8

50. Wade Ormsby: +9

T51. Anthony Kim: +10

T51. Talor Gooch: +10

53. Frederik Kjettrup: +12

54. Matthew Wolff: +13

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback