Who won LIV Golf Chicago 2025? Full leaderboard explored

Dean Burmester claimed the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago title after defeating Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester in a playoff at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Sunday, August 10. The South African clinched his second LIV Golf title by sinking a six-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, adding to his previous victory in Miami last year.

Burmester began the final round of LIV Golf Chicago with a two-shot lead but stumbled early, carding three straight bogeys. He steadied himself and posted an even-par 71, finishing tied with Rahm and Ballester at nine-under 204 after 54 holes.

The playoff was decided on the par-four 18th hole. Ballester left his approach 12 feet from the flag, Rahm was 10 feet away, and Burmester, despite finding the rough off the tee, hit his second shot to just six feet. Both Spaniards missed their birdie putts, and Burmester calmly rolled in his to clinch the LIV Golf Chicago crown.

Carlos Ortiz finished in fourth at eight-under, while Harold Varner III, Branden Grace, and Paul Casey shared fifth place at seven-under. Bryson DeChambeau settled for a tie for 13th after a closing 74 left him three-under overall.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, and Lucas Herbert all finished tied for 25th at one under, with Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith tied for 29th at even par. Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season, shot 211 to share 17th place alongside Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Sergio Garcia.

In the team competition, Burmester’s Stinger GC edged out Niemann and Ortiz’s Torque GC in a playoff to secure the LIV Golf Chicago team title.

LIV Golf Chicago 2025: Individual leaderboard and prize money breakdown

Here is the completed breakdown of the prize money distribution of the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 (as per GolfWeek):

Winner – Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), -9 – $4,000,000

– $4,000,000 T2 – Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC), -9 – $1,875,000

– Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC), – $1,875,000 T2 – Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), -9 – $1,875,000

– Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), – $1,875,000 4 – Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), -8 – $1,000,000

– Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), – $1,000,000 T5 – Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), -7 – $700,000

– Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), – $700,000 T5 – Branden Grace (Stinger GC), -7 – $700,000

– Branden Grace (Stinger GC), – $700,000 T5 – Paul Casey (Crushers GC), -7 – $700,000

– Paul Casey (Crushers GC), – $700,000 T8 – Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), -5 – $483,750

– Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), – $483,750 T8 – Talor Gooch (Smash GC), -5 – $483,750

– Talor Gooch (Smash GC), – $483,750 T10 – Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), -4 – $381,667

– Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), – $381,667 T10 – Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC), -4 – $381,667

– Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC), – $381,667 T10 – Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), -4 – $381,667

– Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), – $381,667 T13 – Mito Pereira (Torque GC), -3 – $311,250

– Mito Pereira (Torque GC), – $311,250 T13 – Chieh-Po Lee, -3 – $311,250

– Chieh-Po Lee, – $311,250 T13 – Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), -3 – $311,250

– Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), – $311,250 T13 – Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), -3 – $311,250

– Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), – $311,250 T17 – Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), -2 – $235,000

– Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), – $235,000 T17 – Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), -2 – $235,000

– Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), – $235,000 T17 – Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), -2 – $235,000

– Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), – $235,000 T17 – Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), -2 – $235,000

– Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), – $235,000 T17 – Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), -2 – $235,000

– Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), – $235,000 T17 – Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000

– Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), – $235,000 T17 – David Puig (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000

– David Puig (Fireballs GC), – $235,000 T17 – Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000

– Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), – $235,000 T25 – Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), -1 – $187,500

– Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), – $187,500 T25 – Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), -1 – $187,500

– Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), – $187,500 T25 – Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), -1 – $187,500

– Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), – $187,500 T25 – Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), -1 – $187,500

– Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), – $187,500 T29 – Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), E – $165,000

– Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), – $165,000 T29 – Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), E – $165,000

– Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), – $165,000 T29 – Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), E – $165,000

– Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), – $165,000 T29 – Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), E – $165,000

– Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), – $165,000 T29 – Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), E – $165,000

– Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), – $165,000 T34 – Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), +1 – $145,200

– Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), – $145,200 T34 – Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), +1 – $145,200

– Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), – $145,200 T34 – Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), +1 – $145,200

– Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), – $145,200 T34 – Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), +1 – $145,200

– Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), – $145,200 T34 – Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), +1 – $145,200

– Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), – $145,200 T39 – Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800

– Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), – $132,800 T39 – Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), +2 – $132,800

– Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), – $132,800 T39 – Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800

– Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), – $132,800 T39 – Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800

– Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), – $132,800 T39 – Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), +2 – $132,800

– Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), – $132,800 T44 – Anthony Kim, +3 – $126,000

– Anthony Kim, – $126,000 T44 – Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), +3 – $126,000

– Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), – $126,000 T44 – Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), +3 – $126,000

– Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), – $126,000 T47 – Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC), +4 – $121,500

– Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC), – $121,500 T47 – Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), +4 – $121,500

– Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), – $121,500 T49 – Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), +5 – $60,000

– Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), – $60,000 T49 – Matt Jones (Ripper GC), +5 – $60,000

– Matt Jones (Ripper GC), – $60,000 51 – Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), +6 – $60,000

– Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), – $60,000 T52 – Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC), +8 – $50,000

– Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC), – $50,000 T52 – Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), +8 – $50,000

– Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), – $50,000 54 – Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), +14 – $50,00

Chicago was the second-to-last event of the LIV regular season. Next week is the LIV Golf Indianapolis, followed by the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan.

