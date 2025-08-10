Who won LIV Golf Chicago 2025? Full leaderboard explored

Dean Burmester claimed the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago title after defeating Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester in a playoff at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Sunday, August 10. The South African clinched his second LIV Golf title by sinking a six-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, adding to his previous victory in Miami last year.
Burmester began the final round of LIV Golf Chicago with a two-shot lead but stumbled early, carding three straight bogeys. He steadied himself and posted an even-par 71, finishing tied with Rahm and Ballester at nine-under 204 after 54 holes.
The playoff was decided on the par-four 18th hole. Ballester left his approach 12 feet from the flag, Rahm was 10 feet away, and Burmester, despite finding the rough off the tee, hit his second shot to just six feet. Both Spaniards missed their birdie putts, and Burmester calmly rolled in his to clinch the LIV Golf Chicago crown.
Carlos Ortiz finished in fourth at eight-under, while Harold Varner III, Branden Grace, and Paul Casey shared fifth place at seven-under. Bryson DeChambeau settled for a tie for 13th after a closing 74 left him three-under overall.
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, and Lucas Herbert all finished tied for 25th at one under, with Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith tied for 29th at even par. Joaquin Niemann, a five-time winner this season, shot 211 to share 17th place alongside Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Sergio Garcia.
In the team competition, Burmester’s Stinger GC edged out Niemann and Ortiz’s Torque GC in a playoff to secure the LIV Golf Chicago team title.
LIV Golf Chicago 2025: Individual leaderboard and prize money breakdown
Here is the completed breakdown of the prize money distribution of the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 (as per GolfWeek):
- Winner – Dean Burmester (Stinger GC), -9 – $4,000,000
- T2 – Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC), -9 – $1,875,000
- T2 – Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), -9 – $1,875,000
- 4 – Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC), -8 – $1,000,000
- T5 – Harold Varner III (4Aces GC), -7 – $700,000
- T5 – Branden Grace (Stinger GC), -7 – $700,000
- T5 – Paul Casey (Crushers GC), -7 – $700,000
- T8 – Thomas Pieters (4Aces GC), -5 – $483,750
- T8 – Talor Gooch (Smash GC), -5 – $483,750
- T10 – Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC), -4 – $381,667
- T10 – Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC), -4 – $381,667
- T10 – Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), -4 – $381,667
- T13 – Mito Pereira (Torque GC), -3 – $311,250
- T13 – Chieh-Po Lee, -3 – $311,250
- T13 – Marc Leishman (Ripper GC), -3 – $311,250
- T13 – Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), -3 – $311,250
- T17 – Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), -2 – $235,000
- T17 – Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), -2 – $235,000
- T17 – Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC), -2 – $235,000
- T17 – Patrick Reed (4Aces GC), -2 – $235,000
- T17 – Jason Kokrak (Smash GC), -2 – $235,000
- T17 – Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000
- T17 – David Puig (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000
- T17 – Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), -2 – $235,000
- T25 – Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), -1 – $187,500
- T25 – Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC), -1 – $187,500
- T25 – Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC), -1 – $187,500
- T25 – Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), -1 – $187,500
- T29 – Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII), E – $165,000
- T29 – Louis Oosthuizen (Stinger GC), E – $165,000
- T29 – Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), E – $165,000
- T29 – Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), E – $165,000
- T29 – Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC), E – $165,000
- T34 – Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII), +1 – $145,200
- T34 – Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC), +1 – $145,200
- T34 – Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC), +1 – $145,200
- T34 – Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), +1 – $145,200
- T34 – Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC), +1 – $145,200
- T39 – Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800
- T39 – Charles Howell III (Crushers GC), +2 – $132,800
- T39 – Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800
- T39 – Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC), +2 – $132,800
- T39 – Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC), +2 – $132,800
- T44 – Anthony Kim, +3 – $126,000
- T44 – Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC), +3 – $126,000
- T44 – Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC), +3 – $126,000
- T47 – Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC), +4 – $121,500
- T47 – Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC), +4 – $121,500
- T49 – Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC), +5 – $60,000
- T49 – Matt Jones (Ripper GC), +5 – $60,000
- 51 – Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC), +6 – $60,000
- T52 – Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC), +8 – $50,000
- T52 – Graeme McDowell (Smash GC), +8 – $50,000
- 54 – Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC), +14 – $50,00
Chicago was the second-to-last event of the LIV regular season. Next week is the LIV Golf Indianapolis, followed by the LIV Golf Team Championship in Michigan.