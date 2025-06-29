Who won LIV Golf Dallas 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The LIV Golf Dallas 2025 ended on a thrilling note as it witnessed the league's first-ever four-way playoff. Eventually, Patrick Reed emerged as the winner, beating Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey on the extra hole.

Ad

On Sunday, June 29, Patrick Reed entered Maridoe Golf Club with a comfortable three-stroke lead. He began with a birdie but posted a 3-over 75, his worst round of the week, after bogeying five holes.

Following 54 holes at LIV Golf Dallas, Reed finished at 6-under and was joined by Kozuma (68), Oosthuizen (68), and Paul Casey (72) for the playoff thriller. However, it didn’t last long, as the former Masters champ needed just a birdie on the first extra hole to claim his first-ever win on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of others, Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, and Tyrrell Hatton tied for fifth, one stroke back. All three had their chances on Sunday, as Howell and Hatton bogeyed their final hole, while McKibbin made five straight pars when he needed just two birdies to claim LIV Golf Dallas.

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 final leaderboard explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Dallas 2025:

P1. Patrick Reed: -6

P2. Jinichiro Kozuma: -6

P2. Louis Oosthuizen: -6

P2. Paul Casey: -6

T5. Charles Howell III: -5

T5. Tom McKibbin: -5

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: -5

T5. Harold Varner III: -5

T9. Cameron Tringale: -4

T9. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T11. Anirban Lahiri: -3

T11. Jon Rahm: -3

T13. Cameron Smith: -2

T13. Dustin Johnson: -2

T13. David Puig: -2

T16. Sebastián Muñoz: -1

T16. Abraham Ancer: -1

T18. Martin Kaymer: E

T18. Dean Burmester: E

T18. Richard Bland: E

T21. Charl Schwartzel: +1

T21. Ben Campbell: +1

T23. Branden Grace: +2

T23. Joaquín Niemann: +2

T25. Sergio Garcia: +3

T25. Anthony Kim: +3

T25. Sam Horsfield: +3

T25. Lee Westwood: +3

T25. Henrik Stenson: +3

T25. Marc Leishman: +3

T25. Brendan Steele: +3

32. Adrian Meronk: +4

T33. Chieh-Po Lee: +5

T33. Talor Gooch: +5

T35. Thomas Pieters: +6

T35. Graeme McDowell: +6

T37. Maximilian Rottluff: +7

T37. Bubba Watson: +7

T37. Caleb Surratt: +7

T40. Yubin Jang: +8

T40. Andy Ogletree: +8

T40. Danny Lee: +8

T40. Carlos Ortiz: +8

T40. Jason Kokrak: +8

T40. Lucas Herbert: +8

T46. Matt Jones: +9

T46. Kevin Na: +9

48. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio: +10

49. Phil Mickelson: +11

50. Ollie Schniederjans: +12

51. Ian Poulter: +13

52. Peter Uihlein: +14

53. Mito Pereira: +15

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More