Who won the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Sergio Garcia fired a flawless 7-under 63 to claim the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025. Following the third day's action, he finished at 18-under to record a three-stroke win over Dean Burmester.

On Sunday, March 9, Sergio Garcia entered the final round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 with a three-way tie for the lead. He started strong with an eagle on the third hole but didn't make a birdie until going back-to-back from the 8th to the 11th hole. He added another birdie on the 16th to further extend his lead over the field.

Dean Burmester played better than the Spaniard and fired a 62 in the final round, but it wasn't sufficient to close the gap. Phil Mickelson finished third, four strokes back. He fired a 6-under 64 in the final round to post his best-ever result on the LIV Golf circuit.

Paul Casey, who held the lead on all three days, eventually finished fifth after shooting a 1-under 69. Peter Uihlein slipped to T6 after an even-par round on Sunday.

Speaking of the team portion, Garcia's Fireballs GC clinched the top spot after finishing at 37-under. They posted a one-shot win over Stinger GC, while Ripper GC and HyFlyers GC finished joint third.

The final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025:

1. Sergio Garcia: -18

2. Dean Burmester: -15

3. Phil Mickelson: -14

4. Lucas Herbert: -13

5. Paul Casey: -12

T6. Jon Rahm: -11

T6. Tom McKibbin: -11

T6. Sebastian Muñoz: -11

T6. Peter Uihlein: -11

T10. Patrick Reed: -10

T10. Martin Kaymer: -10

T12. Kevin Na: -9

T12. Marc Leishman: -9

T12. Abraham Ancer: -9

T12. Joaquin Niemann: -9

T12. Chieh-Po Lee: -9

T12. Graeme McDowell: -9

T18. Harold Varner III: -8

T18. David Puig: -8

T20. Cameron Smith: -7

T20. Danny Lee: -7

T20. Louis Oosthuizen: -7

T20. Branden Grace: -7

T20. Charl Schwartzel: -7

T20. Tyrrell Hatton: -7

T20. Andy Ogletree: -7

T20. Cameron Tringale: -7

T20. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T20. Mito Pereira: -7

T30. Richard Bland: -6

T30. Brendan Steele: -6

T30. Carlos Ortiz: -6

T30. Thomas Pieters: -6

T30. Bubba Watson: -6

T35. Matt Jones: -5

T35. Ben Campbell: -5

T35. Brooks Koepka: -5

T38. Lee Westwood: -4

T38. Caleb Surratt: -4

T40. Yubin Jang: -3

T40. Anirban Lahiri: -3

T42. Matthew Wolff: -2

T42. Ollie Schniederjans: -2

T42. Frederik Kjettrup: -2

T42. Ian Poulter: -2

T42. Adrian Meronk: -2

T42. Luis Masaveu: -2

T42. Jason Kokrak: -2

49. Talor Gooch: -1

T50. Anthony Kim: E

T50. Charles Howell III: E

T50. Sam Horsfield: E

T50. Henrik Stenson: E

54. Dustin Johnson: +1

