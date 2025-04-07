Who won LIV Golf Miami 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami has been concluded at the Trump National Doral Golf Club. The final round on Sunday saw stellar performances across the leaderboard and saw Ripper GC emerge victorious.

The Cameron Smith-captained Ripper GC won the 2025 LIV Golf Miami with a total team score of 4 over par. The team comprises Smith, Lucas Herbert, Matt Jones, and Marc Leishman.

Crushers GC finished as the second-best team at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. While the team bore a total 12 over par score, their captain, Bryson DeChambeau, claimed the fifth spot as an individual with a total 2 under par score.

Marc Leishman won the 2025 LIV Golf Miami individual title. He posted scores of 1 under par, 1 under par, and 4 under par to total 6 under par. Stinger GC's Charl Schwartzel follows in the solo second place with a total 5-under-par score.

Here's a look at the top 7 individuals and teams at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami (via LIV Golf):

Individual Leaderboard:

WINNER - Marc Leishman (-6)

2 - Charl Schwartzel (-5)

3 - Sergio Garcia (-4)

4 - Carlos Ortiz (-3)

5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-2)

6 - Phil Mickelson (-1)

T7 - Harold Varner III (E)

T7 - Patrick Reed (E)

Team Leaderboard:

WINNER - Ripper GC (+4)

2 - Crushers GC (+12)

3 - 4 Aces GC (+17)

4 - Legion XIII (+19)

5 - Fireballs GC (+20)

6 - Stinger GC (+24)

7 - HyFlyers GC (+27)

Majesticks GC finished in last place, 13th, at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. The team, comprising Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, carded in a total of 50 over par for the tournament.

Ripper GC's 2025 LIV Golf Miami Final Round Scores

Here's a look at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami winning team's scores for the final round on Sunday at the Trump National Doral Golf Course (via LIV Golf):

March Leishman (4 under par)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Cameron Smith (2 under par)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Matt Jones (1 under par)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 2

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Lucas Herbert (2 over par)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 5) - 6

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

