Who won LIV Golf Miami? Exploring final leaderboard for latest invitational tournament

LIV Golf has traveled around the world so far this season. However, the Saudi-backed league visited the United States of America for the first time in Miami this season. LIV Golf's latest event concluded recently, marking the first event of the 2024 calendar in the country.

The leaderboard was tight going into the final round, with a few standout performances shining through after a tense playoff. Here's who ultimately won and helped their team and individual points for 2024.

Final leaderboard for LIV Golf Miami

Here's what the LIV Golf Miami leaderboard looked like following the conclusion of Sunday's play:

Win: Dean Burmester, -11

P2: Sergio Garcia, -11

3: Matthew Wolff, -10

T4: Marc Leishman, -8

T4: Jon Rahm, -8

T4: Tyrell Hatton, -8

T7: Bryson DeChambeau, -7

T7: Louis Oosthuizen, -7

T9: Abraham Ancer, -6

T9: Thomas Pieters, -6

T9: Joaquin Niemann, -6

T9: Patrick Reed, -6

T9: Talor Gooch, -6

T14: Carlos Ortiz, -5

T14: Paul Casey, -5

T14: Richard Bland, -5

At one point, four players were tied atop the leaderboard. Though Sergio Garcia entered with a two-stroke lead, things quickly tightened up and made for an epic finale. Garcia and Dean Burmester shot 11 under par over the three rounds to force themselves into a playoff.

Jon Rahm's wait to clinch his first LIV Golf win continues. He put together a sound showing, but he still hasn't been able to earn that maiden victory on his tour following the defection.

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson played pretty well, although not well enough to come in at the top of the leaderboard. Ahead of their trip to represent LIV at Augusta, they finished middle of the pack.

It was another disappointing showing for Anthony Kim, who couldn't keep himself off the bottom of the leaderboard. He has been off to a rough start, even after showcasing some flashes at times.

He hasn't yet been able to put together a full tournament of quality play, and that continued over the weekend in Miami. Phil Mickelson didn't play particularly well, either.

Anthony Kim struggled in Miami once again

Cameron Smith is the only player who didn't finish the match, as he had to withdraw. Everyone else made it through every hole, though some admittedly performed better than others.

Rahm's team Legion XIII earned the team victory.