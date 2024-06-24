Who won LIV Golf Nashville? Full leaderboard and scores explored

Tyrrell Hatton fired a 6-under 65 on Sunday, June 23, to win the LIV Golf Nashville. He aggregated at 19-under after three rounds and beat fellow countryman Sam Horsfield by a whopping six shots.

Hatton entered the final round of the LIV Golf Nashville with a 36-hole lead and continued dominating the field. Starting from the first hole, he picked up eight birdies and bogeyed two holes. Horsfield began from Hole 2 and was at 1-under after the first nine holes. However, on the back nine, he picked up five birdies to close the round at 6-under.

Hatton's teammate Jon Rahm tied for third along with Joaquin Niemann, Lee Westwood, and Bryson DeChambeau. Niemann carded a low 62, Westwood shot 66, while Rahm and DeChambeau posted 68 on Sunday at The Grove.

In the team portion, Legion XIII won its third title of the season after aggregating at 40-under in three rounds. Besides Hatton and Rahm, the team also featured Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt. Crushers GC finished second at 35-under, while Torque GC was placed third at 34-under.

LIV Golf Nashville final leaderboard explored

Here's the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Nashville:

1: Tyrrell Hatton: -19

2: Sam Horsfield: -1

T3: Joaquín Niemann: -12

T3: Lee Westwood: -12

T3: Jon Rahm: -12

T3: Bryson DeChambeau: -12

T7: Sebastián Muñoz: -11

T7: John Catlin: -11

T9: Paul Casey: -10

T9: Richard Bland: -10

T9: Cameron Smith: -10

T9: Carlos Ortiz: -10

13: Louis Oosthuizen: -9

T14: Pat Perez: -8

T14: Brendan Steele: -8

T16: Matthew Wolff: -7

T16: Harold Varner III: -7

T18: Sergio Garcia: -6

T18: Abraham Ancer: -6

T18: Anirban Lahiri: -6

T18: Marc Leishman: -6

T18: Kieran Vincent: -6

T18: Eugenio Chacarra: -6

T18: Jason Kokrak: -6

T25: Charl Schwartzel: -5

T25: Caleb Surratt: -5

T25: Ian Poulter: -5

T25: Henrik Stenson: -5

T25: Dean Burmester: -5

T25: Kevin Na: -5

T25: Scott Vincent: -5

T32: Patrick Reed: -4

T32: Thomas Pieters: -4

T32: Adrian Meronk: -4

T35: Cameron Tringale: -3

T35: Bubba Watson: -3

T35: Hudson Swafford: -3

T35: Branden Grace: -3

T35: Mito Pereira: -3

T40: Matt Jones: -2

T40: Phil Mickelson: -2

T42: Graeme McDowell: -1

T42: Brooks Koepka: -1

T42: Talor Gooch: -1

T42: Martin Kaymer: -1

T46: Anthony Kim: E

T46: Jinichiro Kozuma: E

48: Lucas Herbert: +1

49: Andy Ogletree: +2

50: Peter Uihlein: +3

T51: Kalle Samooja: +4

T51: Dustin Johnson: +4

T51: David Puig: +4

54: Danny Lee: +5