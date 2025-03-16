Who won the LIV Golf Singapore 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Joaquin Niemann fired a bogey-free 6-under 65 to lift the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 trophy. Following the third round, he finished at 17-under, securing a commanding five-shot win over Brooks Koepka.

On Sunday, March 16, Niemann entered the final round of LIV Golf Singapore 2025 sharing the lead with Dustin Johnson. While Johnson struggled at the start, the Chilean golfer began brilliantly, picking up five birdies on the front nine and moving to 16-under in no time. Meanwhile, Johnson bogeyed two holes on the front nine and found himself seven strokes back.

Eventually, Niemann added one more birdie to finish at 17-under, while Johnson ended up at 9-under after shooting a 2-over 73. Brooks Koepka fired a 6-under 65 to finish runner-up at 12-under, picking up eight birdies against two bogeys in the final round.

Ben Campbell finished third, six strokes back, while David Puig secured solo fourth at 10-under. Johnson was tied at T5 alongside Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz, and Cameron Tringale.

In the team portion, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC finished at 22-under and claimed the title for the third straight week. They posted a three-shot win over Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, while 4Aces GC finished third at 18-under.

The final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 explored

Joaquin Niemann wins the LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the LIV Golf Singapore 2025:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -17

2. Brooks Koepka: -12

3. Ben Campbell: -11

4. David Puig: -10

T5. Louis Oosthuizen: -9

T5. Jon Rahm: -9

T5. Cameron Tringale: -9

T5. Sebastian Munoz: -9

T5. Dustin Johnson: -9

T10. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T10. Abraham Ancer: -7

T10. Paul Casey: -7

T10. Jason Kokrak: -7

T14. Richard Bland: -5

T14. Luis Masaveu: -5

T14. Kevin Na: -5

T14. Charl Schwartzel: -5

T14. Lucas Herbert: -5

T19. Tyrrell Hatton: -4

T19. Harold Varner III: -4

T19. Caleb Surratt: -4

T19. Phil Mickelson: -4

T19. Cameron Smith: -4

24. Thomas Pieters: -3

T25. Anirban Lahiri: -2

T25. Tom McKibbin: -2

T25. Chieh-Po Lee: -2

T25. Patrick Reed: -2

T29. Talor Gooch: -1

T29. Peter Uihlein: -1

T29. Dean Burmester: -1

T32. Adrian Meronk: E

T32. Sergio Garcia: E

T32. Matt Jones: E

T32. Brendan Steele: E

T32. Danny Lee: E

37. Carlos Ortiz: +1

T38. Andy Ogletree: +2

T38. Bubba Watson: +2

T38. Henrik Stenson: +2

T41. Charles Howell III: +3

T41. Branden Grace: +3

T41. Yubin Jang: +3

T44. Martin Kaymer: +4

T44. Matthew Wolff: +4

T44. John Catlin: +4

T47. Lee Westwood: +5

T47. Anthony Kim: +5

T49. Ian Poulter: +6

T49. Sam Horsfield: +6

T51. Marc Leishman: +9

T51. Mito Pereira: +9

53. Graeme McDowell: +10

54. Frederik Kjettrup: +18

