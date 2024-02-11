Who won the LIV Golf Team event at Las Vegas? Exploring the final results, leaderboards and more

The LIV Golf Invitational Las Vegas’s first edition ended on Saturday (February 10th). The three-day event saw the Smash GC team win the team event at Sin City. The team's newest member, Talor Gooch’s T2 position, made Brooks Koepka’s team clinch victory.

On Saturday, Talor carded a 67 score to finish in the T2 position alongside Rangegoats GC teammate, Peter Uihlein. Additionally, another player, Graeme McDowell stole the show as he concluded the tournament at 9 under par.

Graeme McDowell joined Koepka’s team in the off-season and performed his best under the captaincy of Koepka. The 44-year-old, who wasn’t able to secure any top-10 finish last season, finished the event at the T5 position. On this exceptional win, Koepka expressed how bringing experienced guys into the squad helps.

Brooks Koepka said (via LIV Golf):

"That was the plan, to bring in two guys that have experience, that know how to win, and to be in this situation where I feel like we're competing every week."

It is important to note that Koepka finished in the T12 position whereas Jason Kokrak also finished at the T5 position alongside McDowell. The team earned $3 million for being on the top with their performance.

LIV Golf Invitational Las Vegas Team leaderboard and Individual leaderboard

As Smash GC won the team event, here are the results of how other teams performed on the LIV Golf Las Vegas leaderboard.

Team Leaderboard:

1- Smash GC -33

2- 4Aces GC -26

3- RangeGoats GC -24

4- Crushers GC -18

T5- Legion XIII -16

T5- Torque GC -16

T7- Majesticks GC -12

T7- Fireballs GC -12

9 Cleeks GC -9

10- Ripper GC -9

11- Iron Heads GC -3

12- Stinger GC +5

13- HyFlyers GC +7

Individual Leaderboard:

1- Dustin Johnson -12

T2- Talor Gooch -11

T2- Peter Uihlein -11

4- Matt Wolff -10

T5- Graeme McDowell-9

T5- Paul Casey -9

T5- Jason Kokrak -9

8- Jon Rahm -8

T9- Sebastian Muñoz -7

T9- Adrian Meronk -7

T9- Bryson DeChambeau -7

T12- Caleb Surratt -6

T12- Brooks Koepka -6

T12- Tyrrell Hatton -6

T15- Pat Perez -5

T15- Henrik Stenson -5

T15- David Puig -5

T15- Richard Bland-5

T15- Bubba Watson -5

T15- Cameron Smith -5

T21- Ian Poulter -4

T21- Mark Leishman -4

T21- Abraham Ancer -4

T21- Branden Grace -4

T21- Laurie Canter -4

T26- Sam Horsfield -3

T26- Kalle Samooja -3

T26- Harold Varner III -3

T26- Sergio Garcia -3

T30- Eugenio Chacarra -2

T30- Phil Mickelson -2

T30- Thomas Pieters -2

T30- Joaquin Niemann -2

T34- Matt Jones -1

T34- Charles Howell III -1

T34- Kevin Na -1

T34- Cameron Tringale-1

T34- J Kozuma-1

T39- Carlos Ortiz E

T39- Danny Lee E

T39- Dean Burmester E

T39- Lee Westwood E

T39- Patrick Reed E

T39- Anirban Lahiri E

T45 Scott Vincent +1

T45- Kieran Vincent +1

T45- Lucas Herbert +1

T45- Andy Ogletree +1

49- Mito Pereira +2

50- Louis Oosthuizen +3

T51- Hudson Swafford +7

T51- Martin Kaymer +7

T53- Brendan Steele +10

T53- Charl Schwartzel +10