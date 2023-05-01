Who won LPGA 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship? Final leaderboard explored

Hannah Green won the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday, beating Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in a playoff to claim her first LPGA victory in four years.

Ashok and Lin posted a 67 on Sunday to finish 9-under 275 at Wilshire Country Club. Green birdied her 18th hole with a 25-foot putt to join the two in a three-way playoff.

On the first extra hole, Green and Lin holed a birdie on the 18th. On the second playoff hole at the par-3 18th, Lin missed a par putt after hitting the ball into the bunker. All Green needed was a two-foot birdie putt to clinch her first title in almost four years.

"It's been a long few years" - Hannah Green after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship

Hannah Green lifts JM Eagle LA Championship trophy

Hannah Green's last win on the LPGA Tour came in September 2019 when she triumphed at the Cambia Portland Classic.

"It's been a long few years," Green was quoted saying via ESPN. "I was playing well last year but getting across the line's been really difficult. I'm proud of myself. I'm really happy.

"I holed a really good putt so it was nice to have that momentum," Green said after winning the JM Eagle LA Championship. "I mean if that putt didn't go in I wouldn't be here right now, so it was a really clutch birdie on the first time I played 18 and the second time, I was lucky. I just needed to make power in the last."

The 26-year-old will receive earned $450,000 for her win at Wilshire.

JM Eagle LA Championship leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 JM Eagle LA Championship:

1 Hannah Green -9

2 Aditi Ashok -9

2 Xiyu Lin -9

T4 Ruoning Yin -8

T4 Ayaka Furue -8

T6 Cheyenne Knight -7

T6 Hae Ran Ryu -7

T6 Nelly Korda -7

T9 Jaravee Boonchant -6

T9 Alison Lee -6

T11 Nasa Hataoka -5

T11 Chella Choi -5

T13 Gemma Dryburgh -4

T13 Narin An -4

T13 Stacy Lewis -4

T13 Sarah Kemp -4

T17 Madelene Sagstrom -3

T17 Gina Kim -3

T17 Yuna Nishimura -3

T17 Charley Hull -3

T17 Hyo Joo Kim -3

T17 Perrine Delacour -3

T17 Hye-Jin Choi -3

T24 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -2

T24 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -2

T24 Ally Ewing -2

T27 Caroline Inglis -1

T27 Lauren Coughlin -1

T27 Ryann O'Toole -1

T27 Pavarisa Yoktuan -1

T27 Emma Talley -1

T27 Yu-Sang Hou -1

T33 Wichanee Meechai E

T33 Atthaya Thitikul E

T33 Jennifer Chang E

T33 Yu Liu E

T33 Hinako Shibuno E

T33 Ines Laklalech E

T33 Min Lee E

T33 In Kyung Kim E

T33 Ashleigh Buhai E

T33 Amy Yang E

T33 Lucy Li E

T44 Linnea Strom +1

T44 Brittany Lincicome +1

T44 Georgia Hall +1

T44 Eun-Hee Ji +1

T44 Minjee Lee +1

T44 Azahara Munoz +1

T44 Lizette Salas +1

T44 Angel Yin +1

T44 Jin Young Ko +1

T53 Minami Katsu +2

T53 Stephanie Kyriacou +2

T53 Maja Stark +2

T53 Pernilla Lindberg +2

T57 Lauren Hartlage +3

T57 Marina Alex +3

T57 Danielle Kang +3

T57 Pornanong Phatlum +3

T61 Daniela Darquea +4

T61 Linnea Johansson +4

T61 Hyo Joon Jang +4

64 Patty Tavatanakit +5

65 Maude-Aimee Leblanc +7

T66 Allison Emrey +9

T66 Celine Borge +9

