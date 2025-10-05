Who won the LPGA Lotte Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Youmin Hwang fired a 5-under 67 in the final round of the Lotte Championship 2025 to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title. The five birdies, including four straight on the final six holes, helped her beat Hyo Joo Kim by one stroke.

Ad

On Saturday, October 4, Hwang entered the final round of the Lotte Championship one stroke back along with eight others. However, her back-nine heroics helped her overcome the stacked leaderboard. 54-hole leader Akie Iwai fell short after carding 1-under 71.

Kim also had her chances but had a contrasting back nine compared to Hwang. She was 16-under with seven holes to go but made two bogeys and two birdies to remain unmoved.

Minami Katsu was at 16-under after 70 holes but bogeyed the 17th to finish two strokes back. Nelly Korda also had a big chance to break her title drought, but a bogey on the 16th pushed her to T4.

Ad

Trending

Final leaderboard for the Lotte Championship 2025 explored

Youmin Hwang celebrated the Lotte Championship win (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Lotte Championship 2025:

1. Youmin Hwang: -17

2. Hyo Joo Kim: -16

3. Minami Katsu: -15

T4. Nelly Korda: -14

T4. Peiyun Chien: -14

T4. Jessica Porvasnik: -14

T4. Akie Iwai: -14

T8. Nasa Hataoka: -13

T8. Brooke Matthews: -13

T10. A Lim Kim: -12

T10. Pornanong Phatlum: -12

T12. Nataliya Guseva: -11

T12. Andrea Lee: -11

T14. Charley Hull: -10

T14. Allisen Corpuz: -10

T14. Somi Lee: -10

T14. Dewi Weber: -10

T14. Patty Tavatanakit: -10

T14. Chisato Iwai: -10

T14. Megan Khang: -10

T21. Emily Kristine Pedersen: -9

T21. Jeongeun Lee5: -9

T23. Yuna Nishimura: -8

T23. Jennifer Kupcho: -8

T23. Miyu Yamashita: -8

T23. Linnea Strom: -8

T23. Ruixin Liu: -8

T28. Lauren Hartlage: -7

T28. Kumkang Park: -7

T28. Brooke M. Henderson: -7

T28. Gabriela Ruffels: -7

T32. Robyn Choi: -6

T32. Stacy Lewis: -6

T35. Rio Takeda: -6

T35. Kristen Gillman: -5

T35. Hyo Joon Jang: -5

T35. Jin Hee Im: -5

T35. Azahara Munoz: -5

T35. Elizabeth Szokol: -5

T35. Paula Reto: -5

T35. Pajaree Anannarukarn: -5

T42. Cassie Porter: -4

T42. Ana Belac: -4

T42. Sofia Garcia: -4

T42. In Gee Chun: -4

T42. Lucy Li: -4

T42. Kate Smith-Stroh: -4

T42. Ina Yoon: -4

T49. Madelene Sagstrom: -3

T49. Caroline Masson: -3

T49. Sarah Schmelzel: -3

T49. Jasmine Suwannapura: -3

T49. Jaravee Boonchant: -3

T55. Amy Yang: -3

T55. Narin An: -2

T57. Mariel Galdiano: -2

T57. Ingrid Lindblad: -1

T59. Alena Sharp: -1

T59. Yahui Zhang: E

T59. Brianna Do: E

T59. Stephanie Meadow: E

T59. Ryann O'Toole: E

T63. Hye-Jin Choi: +1

T63. Frida Kinhult: +1

T63. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +1

T63. Sung Hyun Park: +1

T67. Adela Cernousek: +2

T67. Sophia Popov: +2

T67. Celine Borge: +2

T70. Jiwon Jeon: +3

T70. Hira Naveed: +3

T70. Ilhee Lee: +3

73. Polly Mack: +5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More