Who won the LPGA’s 2023 CPKC Women's Open? Final leaderboard explored

Megan Khang won the LPGA's CPKC Women's Open, beating Jin Young Ko in the playoff hole. This is Khang's first LPGA Tour win in 191 career starts.

Khang started the Sunday round at Shaughnessy Golf Course with a comfortable five-stroke 54-hole lead with an aggregate of 11-under par. However, she ended up shooting 74 in the fourth round and was at 9-under.

Ko shot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the CPKC Women's Open to tie with Khang after the regulation holes. Her fourth round consisted of four birdies and a bogey, which came on the par-5 11th hole.

In the playoff hole of the 2023 CPKC Women's Open, Ko's tee shot found the greenside bunker and then ended up with a double bogey after the penalty shot. Khang's approach shot landed on the fringe, which was not far from the hole. From there, she two-putted for a winning par.

Khang was quoted as saying via ASAP Sports:

"I know my game is kind of trending and it's kind of matured over the past few years, and so I kind of was more so like it's going to happen. It's just a matter of time."

"You know, just happened to be at the CPKC Open. You know, this course suited my game very well and I'm just pumped to finally get the first one."

LPGA’s 2023 CPKC Women's Open final leaderboard explored

See below the final leaderboard for the LPGA’s 2023 CPKC Women's Open:

1. Megan Khang: -9

2. Jin Young Ko: -9

3. Ruoning Yin: -7

T4. Hannah Green: -6

T4. Sei Young Kim: -6

T6. Lauren Coughlin: -5

T6. Linn Grant: -5

T8. Yuka Saso: -4

T8. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: -4

T8. In Gee Chun: -4

T11. Georgia Hall: -3

T11. Jeongeun Lee: -3

T13. Nasa Hataoka: -2

T13. Brooke M. Henderson: -2

T13. Mi Hyang Lee: -2

T13. Andrea Lee: -2

T17. Allisen Corpuz: -1

T17. Arpichaya Yubol: -1

T19. Linnea Strom:

T19. Gabriela Ruffels:

T19. Lucy Li:

T22. Lauren Stephenson: +1

T22. Karis Davidson: +1

T22. Jeongeun Lee6: +1

T22. Patty Tavatanakit: +1

T22. Alexa Pano: +1

T22. Minjee Lee: +1

T22. Celine Boutier: +1

T22. Lilia Vu: +1

T22. Ally Ewing: +1

T22. Hye-Jin Choi: +1

T32. Bianca Pagdanganan: +2

T32. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +2

T32. Xiyu Lin: +2

T32. Nelly Korda: +2

T36. Wichanee Meechai: +3

T36. Jennifer Kupcho: +3

T36. Ayaka Furue: +3

T36. Hyo Joo Kim: +3

T36. Alena Sharp: +3

T41. Cheyenne Knight: +4

T41. Hae Ran Ryu: +4

T41. Rose Zhang: +4

T41. Maja Stark: +4

T41. Lauren Hartlage: +4

T41. Carlota Ciganda: +4

T41. Ariya Jutanugarn: +4

T41. Alison Lee: +4

T41. Angel Yin: +4

T50. Pauline Roussin: +5

T50. Hinako Shibuno: +5

T52. Ruixin Liu: +6

T52. Yealimi Noh: +6

T52. Jaravee Boonchant: +6

T52. Pavarisa Yoktuan: +6

T56. Jennifer Chang: +7

T56. Yu Liu: +7

T56. Bailey Tardy: +7

T59. Weiwei Zhang: +8

T59. Celine Borge: +8

T59. Amanda Doherty: +8

T59. Danielle Kang: +8

T59. Christina Kim: +8

T59. Gabriella Then: +8

T65. Jing Yan: +9

T65. Perrine Delacour: +9

67. Pernilla Lindberg: +11

T68. Min Lee: +12

T68. Brianna Do: +12

T68. Jasmine Suwannapura: +12

71. Lydia Ko: +13