Who won the LPGA Women’s NSW Open? Full leaderboard explored

The Women's NSW Open was closely contested in Australia this weekend. The final leaderboard included a difference of just one stroke by the time the fourth round was all said and done.

With money and points at stake, several golfers put in their best efforts, but only one could come out on top. Who did that end up being?

Full NSW Open leaderboard explored

Here's how the New South Wales Open's leaderboard looked following the conclusion of the epic final round on Sunday morning:

Win: M. Uribe, -14

2: B. Law, -13

3: M. Martin, -9

T4 C. Gainer, -8

T4: Pei-Ying Tsai, -8

T6: J. Bosio, -7

T6: N. Broch Estrup, -7

T8: L. Harm, -6

T8: M. Kobori, -6

T8: L. Sluman, -6

T8: T. Toscano, -6

T12: A. Belac, -5

T12: L. Fuenfstueck, -5

T12: E. Grechi, -5

T12: S. Soenderby, -5

T16: A. Hewson, -4

T16: N. Komulainen, -4

T16: J. O'Brien, -4

T16: K. Rudgeley, -4

T16: L. Walsh, -4

T21: P.R. Bouchard, -3

T21: A. Rathbone, -3

T21: L. Sobron Galmes, -3

T24: S. Bringner, -2

T24: T. Cheenglab, -2

T24: M. Hernandez, -2

T24: S. Tan, -2

T28: K. Bennett, -1

T28: Manon De Roey, -1

T28: D. Forbrigd, -1

T28: S. Kouskava, -1

T28: J. Whitting, -1

T28: U. Wikstrom, -1

Mariajo Uribe put in a phenomenal performance to nab the victory, though it was far from uncontested. She sank a birdie putt on the 18th hole to secure her victory over Bronte Law.

Bronte Law came in second at the NSW Open

It had been over a decade since Uribe won last. Via LPGA Tour, she said:

“Last time I won was 2011 on a Tour and some girls were probably in kindergarten that were playing here this week! It’s nice to come here, I just talked to my husband. He said my son kept waking up during the night. It makes it worth it, I’m going to be away from them for almost a month, so having a win I’m pretty confident I should be in Paris. Mission accomplished.”

Uribe also admitted that Law was one of her good friends, and that their relationship and competition made for a really fun weekend.

“It was fun to see her making some birdies. I just wanted to play well," Uribe added. "If she was going to take that trophy at the end but I was going to play well, I was okay with that. I’m glad that putt went in on the last hole."

In total, Law was five under par on the final round as she tried to mount the comeback, but she fell just one shot short of defeating her friend in the NSW Open in Australia.