Who won the Masters par 3 championship at Augusta? Results of the cutest championship in all of golf explored

The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to take place this week. With less than a day left to go for the first round of the Major championship, the traditions at Augusta National are in full swing. The much anticipated Par 3 Contest was held on Wednesday, April 9.

Augusta National was filled with the Masters Tournament field and their loved ones competing in a friendly and lighthearted event. Nico Echavarria and J. J. Spaun tied for first place in the family-friendly affair.

A playoff was held to determine the winner of the 2025 Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest. With both players totalling 5 under par 22, Nico Echavarria emerged victorious. He took on the golf course along with his girlfriend Claudia De Antonio, who was his caddie for the day.

Here's a look at the top 12 players at the 2025 Masters Tournament Par 3 Contest (via Masters):

T1 - Nico Echavarria (-5)

T1 - J. J. Spaun (-5)

3 - Tyrrell Hatton (-4)

T4 - Bubba Watson (-3)

T4 - Mark O'Meara (-3)

T4 - Davis Riley (-3)

T4 - Matt McCarty (-3)

T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-2)

T9 - Justin Rose (-2)

T9 - Bryson DeChambeau (-2)

T12 - Nick Faldo (-1)

T12 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-1)

T12 - Noah Kent (A) (-1)

T12 - J. T. Poston (-1)

The Par 3 Contest has been a longstanding tradition of the Masters Tournament since 1960. The one-day event sees the current field as well as the past winners and their families and loved ones take on 9 holes of the prestigious Augusta National before the first round.

2025 Masters Round 1 Tee Times and Pairings

The first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament will take place on Thursday, April 9. Tee times are staggered, with all players teeing off from the first hole. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the Masters Tournament with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

7:40 a.m. – Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

7:51 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

8:02 a.m. – Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

8:13 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

8:24 a.m. – Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

8:35 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)

8:52 a.m. – Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai

9:03 a.m. – Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

9:14 a.m. – Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

9:36 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

9:47 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

9:58 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:15 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

10:26 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

10:37 a.m. – Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

10:48 a.m. – Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

10:59 a.m. – Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

11:10 a.m. – José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

11:21 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)

11:38 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:49 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)

12:00 p.m. – Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

12:11 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)

12:22 p.m. – Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

12:33 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:50 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m. – Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:12 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

1:23 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

1:34 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

1:45 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

