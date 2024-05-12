Who won the Myrtle Beach Classic? Exploring final leaderboard for inaugural PGA Tour event

The Myrtle Beach Classic came and went this weekend. It was the first iteration of this tournament, which is the second event being held in South Carolina on the PGA Tour schedule. It is one of this season's Additional Events, which are designed to offer players not in Signature Events a chance to play on those weeks. Here's who won and how everyone did in this tournament.

Myrtle Beach Classic final leaderboard

Here's how things stood following the conclusion of the fourth round on Sunday, May 12:

Win: Chris Gotterup, -22

T2: Allistair Docherty, -16

T2: Davis Thompson, -16

T4: Jorge Campillo, -16

T4: Ryan McCormick, -15

T4: Beau Hossler, -15

T4: Kevin Yu, -15

T4: Ryan Fox, -15

T4: Erik van Rooyen, -15

T10: Sam Stevens, -14

T10: Chesson Hadley, -14

T10: Patton Kizzire, -14

T13: Mac Meissner, -13

T13: Greyson Sigg, -13

T13: Robert Macintyre, -13

Prior to Sunday, Chris Gotterup hadn't even won a single event in his entire career. He didn't have a top 10 finish in 2024, either. His best showing was a T11 at the Zurich Classic. In solo events, his T24 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was his best show before the Myrtle Beach Classic.

It was a phenomenal comeback for Ryan McCormick, who at one point had risen 20 places on the leaderboard in a final push (-7 in the fourth round). It was ultimately for naught, but it was still a very impressive final round.

Ryan McCormick played very well at the Myrtle Beach Classic

While not for a victory, it was still a more than encouraging outing for quite a few golfers. Henrik Norlander, J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, David Skinns, Erik van Rooyen and several others put together good weekends of golf and proved their mettle.

The cut ended up being set at two under par, which indicated how well everyone was generally playing. Unfortunately, it meant that several golfers didn't make it to the weekend.

Those who didn't make the cut included Justin Lower, Martin Laird, Ryo Hisatsune, Kevin Kisner, Garrick Higgo, Tyson Alexander, Brandon Berry, Ben Martin, Ryan Brehm, Russell Knox, Ben Taylor and Jon Mayer.