Who won the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025? Final leaderboard for the DP World Tour event explored

Richard Mansell fired a 6-under 66 in the final round to win the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025. Following the final round, he aggregated at 16-under to post a one-shot win over Keita Nakajima.
On Sunday, March 22, Mansell entered the Laguna National Golf Club at one stroke back. He started with three straight pars before firing five back-to-back birdies on the front nine. He began the back nine with a bogey on the tenth but recovered well with two birdies to clinch his first-ever title on the DP World Tour.
Nakajima tried hard with a bogey-free 65 on Sunday but still had to settle for a runner-up finish. Dan Erickson, who held a 54-hole lead at the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025, finished at T12 after shooting a 1-under 71.
Final leaderboard for the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 explored
Here's the final leaderboard for the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025:
- 1: Richard Mansell (-16)
- 2: Keita Nakajima (-15)
- T3: Adrien Saddier (-14)
- T3: Tom McKibbin (-14)
- 5: Marcus Armitage (-13)
- T6: Matthew Jordan (-12)
- T6: Dan Erickson (-12)
- T6: Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)
- T9: Fabrizio Zanotti (-11)
- T9: Manuel Elvira (-11)
- T9: Kazuma Kobori (-11)
- T9: Robert MacIntyre (-11)
- T9: Haotong Li (-11)
- T14: Marcel Siem (-10)
- T14: Jordan Gumberg (-10)
- T14: Martin Couvra (-10)
- T14: Alejandro Del Rey (-10)
- T14: Wenyi Ding (-10)
- T14: Ricardo Gouveia (-10)
- T20: Nacho Elvira (-9)
- T20: Brandon Stone (-9)
- T20: Gavin Green (-9)
- T20: Cameron John (-9)
- T20: Ugo Coussaud (-9)
- T20: Jeong Weon Ko (-9)
- T20: Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9)
- T20: Todd Clements (-9)
- T28: Jordan Smith (-8)
- T28: Dylan Frittelli (-8)
- T28: Callum Shinkwin (-8)
- T28: Romain Langasque (-8)
- T28: Oliver Lindell (-8)
- T28: Andy Sullivan (-8)
- T28: Louis Albertse (-8)
- T28: Francesco Laporta (-8)
- T36: Joost Luiten (-7)
- T36: Tapio Pulkkanen (-7)
- T36: Jens Dantorp (-7)
- T36: John Parry (-7)
- T36: Paul Casey (-7)
- T36: Daniel Hillier (-7)
- T36: Shubhankar Sharma (-7)
- T43: Sam Bairstow (-6)
- T43: Mikael Lindberg (-6)
- T43: Edoardo Molinari (-6)
- T43: Tom Vaillant (-6)
- T43: Jeff Winther (-6)
- T43: Ewen Ferguson (-6)
- T49: Benjamin Hebert (-5)
- T49: Calum Hill (-5)
- T49: Marco Penge (-5)
- T49: Ivan Cantero (-5)
- T49: MK Kim (-5)
- T49: Guido Migliozzi (-5)
- T49: Brandon Wu (-5)
- T56: Andreas Halvorsen (-4)
- T56: Joakim Lagergren (-4)
- T56: Daniel Gale (-4)
- T56: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-4)
- T56: Dan Bradbury (-4)
- T56: Frederic Lacroix (-4)
- T62: Dale Whitnell (-3)
- T62: Alexander Knappe (-3)
- T64: Angel Ayora (-1)
- T65: Jorge Campillo (E)
- T65: Joel Moscatel (E)
- 67: David Ravetto (+1)