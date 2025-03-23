  • home icon
Who won the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025? Final leaderboard for the DP World Tour event explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 23, 2025 07:56 GMT
Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 - Day Four
Richard Mansell wins the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Richard Mansell fired a 6-under 66 in the final round to win the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025. Following the final round, he aggregated at 16-under to post a one-shot win over Keita Nakajima.

On Sunday, March 22, Mansell entered the Laguna National Golf Club at one stroke back. He started with three straight pars before firing five back-to-back birdies on the front nine. He began the back nine with a bogey on the tenth but recovered well with two birdies to clinch his first-ever title on the DP World Tour.

Nakajima tried hard with a bogey-free 65 on Sunday but still had to settle for a runner-up finish. Dan Erickson, who held a 54-hole lead at the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025, finished at T12 after shooting a 1-under 71.

Final leaderboard for the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 explored

Richard Mansell celebrates with Ellie Mansell after winning the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025
Richard Mansell celebrates with Ellie Mansell after winning the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's the final leaderboard for the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025:

  • 1: Richard Mansell (-16)
  • 2: Keita Nakajima (-15)
  • T3: Adrien Saddier (-14)
  • T3: Tom McKibbin (-14)
  • 5: Marcus Armitage (-13)
  • T6: Matthew Jordan (-12)
  • T6: Dan Erickson (-12)
  • T6: Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)
  • T9: Fabrizio Zanotti (-11)
  • T9: Manuel Elvira (-11)
  • T9: Kazuma Kobori (-11)
  • T9: Robert MacIntyre (-11)
  • T9: Haotong Li (-11)
  • T14: Marcel Siem (-10)
  • T14: Jordan Gumberg (-10)
  • T14: Martin Couvra (-10)
  • T14: Alejandro Del Rey (-10)
  • T14: Wenyi Ding (-10)
  • T14: Ricardo Gouveia (-10)
  • T20: Nacho Elvira (-9)
  • T20: Brandon Stone (-9)
  • T20: Gavin Green (-9)
  • T20: Cameron John (-9)
  • T20: Ugo Coussaud (-9)
  • T20: Jeong Weon Ko (-9)
  • T20: Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9)
  • T20: Todd Clements (-9)
  • T28: Jordan Smith (-8)
  • T28: Dylan Frittelli (-8)
  • T28: Callum Shinkwin (-8)
  • T28: Romain Langasque (-8)
  • T28: Oliver Lindell (-8)
  • T28: Andy Sullivan (-8)
  • T28: Louis Albertse (-8)
  • T28: Francesco Laporta (-8)
  • T36: Joost Luiten (-7)
  • T36: Tapio Pulkkanen (-7)
  • T36: Jens Dantorp (-7)
  • T36: John Parry (-7)
  • T36: Paul Casey (-7)
  • T36: Daniel Hillier (-7)
  • T36: Shubhankar Sharma (-7)
  • T43: Sam Bairstow (-6)
  • T43: Mikael Lindberg (-6)
  • T43: Edoardo Molinari (-6)
  • T43: Tom Vaillant (-6)
  • T43: Jeff Winther (-6)
  • T43: Ewen Ferguson (-6)
  • T49: Benjamin Hebert (-5)
  • T49: Calum Hill (-5)
  • T49: Marco Penge (-5)
  • T49: Ivan Cantero (-5)
  • T49: MK Kim (-5)
  • T49: Guido Migliozzi (-5)
  • T49: Brandon Wu (-5)
  • T56: Andreas Halvorsen (-4)
  • T56: Joakim Lagergren (-4)
  • T56: Daniel Gale (-4)
  • T56: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-4)
  • T56: Dan Bradbury (-4)
  • T56: Frederic Lacroix (-4)
  • T62: Dale Whitnell (-3)
  • T62: Alexander Knappe (-3)
  • T64: Angel Ayora (-1)
  • T65: Jorge Campillo (E)
  • T65: Joel Moscatel (E)
  • 67: David Ravetto (+1)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
