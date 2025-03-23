Who won the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025? Final leaderboard for the DP World Tour event explored

Richard Mansell fired a 6-under 66 in the final round to win the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025. Following the final round, he aggregated at 16-under to post a one-shot win over Keita Nakajima.

On Sunday, March 22, Mansell entered the Laguna National Golf Club at one stroke back. He started with three straight pars before firing five back-to-back birdies on the front nine. He began the back nine with a bogey on the tenth but recovered well with two birdies to clinch his first-ever title on the DP World Tour.

Nakajima tried hard with a bogey-free 65 on Sunday but still had to settle for a runner-up finish. Dan Erickson, who held a 54-hole lead at the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025, finished at T12 after shooting a 1-under 71.

Final leaderboard for the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025 explored

Here's the final leaderboard for the Porsche Singapore Classic 2025:

1: Richard Mansell (-16)

2 : Keita Nakajima (-15)

: Keita Nakajima (-15) T3 : Adrien Saddier (-14)

: Adrien Saddier (-14) T3 : Tom McKibbin (-14)

: Tom McKibbin (-14) 5 : Marcus Armitage (-13)

: Marcus Armitage (-13) T6 : Matthew Jordan (-12)

: Matthew Jordan (-12) T6 : Dan Erickson (-12)

: Dan Erickson (-12) T6 : Yuto Katsuragawa (-12)

: Yuto Katsuragawa (-12) T9 : Fabrizio Zanotti (-11)

: Fabrizio Zanotti (-11) T9 : Manuel Elvira (-11)

: Manuel Elvira (-11) T9 : Kazuma Kobori (-11)

: Kazuma Kobori (-11) T9 : Robert MacIntyre (-11)

: Robert MacIntyre (-11) T9 : Haotong Li (-11)

: Haotong Li (-11) T14 : Marcel Siem (-10)

: Marcel Siem (-10) T14 : Jordan Gumberg (-10)

: Jordan Gumberg (-10) T14 : Martin Couvra (-10)

: Martin Couvra (-10) T14 : Alejandro Del Rey (-10)

: Alejandro Del Rey (-10) T14 : Wenyi Ding (-10)

: Wenyi Ding (-10) T14 : Ricardo Gouveia (-10)

: Ricardo Gouveia (-10) T20 : Nacho Elvira (-9)

: Nacho Elvira (-9) T20 : Brandon Stone (-9)

: Brandon Stone (-9) T20 : Gavin Green (-9)

: Gavin Green (-9) T20 : Cameron John (-9)

: Cameron John (-9) T20 : Ugo Coussaud (-9)

: Ugo Coussaud (-9) T20 : Jeong Weon Ko (-9)

: Jeong Weon Ko (-9) T20 : Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9)

: Brandon Robinson Thompson (-9) T20 : Todd Clements (-9)

: Todd Clements (-9) T28 : Jordan Smith (-8)

: Jordan Smith (-8) T28 : Dylan Frittelli (-8)

: Dylan Frittelli (-8) T28 : Callum Shinkwin (-8)

: Callum Shinkwin (-8) T28 : Romain Langasque (-8)

: Romain Langasque (-8) T28 : Oliver Lindell (-8)

: Oliver Lindell (-8) T28 : Andy Sullivan (-8)

: Andy Sullivan (-8) T28 : Louis Albertse (-8)

: Louis Albertse (-8) T28 : Francesco Laporta (-8)

: Francesco Laporta (-8) T36 : Joost Luiten (-7)

: Joost Luiten (-7) T36 : Tapio Pulkkanen (-7)

: Tapio Pulkkanen (-7) T36 : Jens Dantorp (-7)

: Jens Dantorp (-7) T36 : John Parry (-7)

: John Parry (-7) T36 : Paul Casey (-7)

: Paul Casey (-7) T36 : Daniel Hillier (-7)

: Daniel Hillier (-7) T36 : Shubhankar Sharma (-7)

: Shubhankar Sharma (-7) T43 : Sam Bairstow (-6)

: Sam Bairstow (-6) T43 : Mikael Lindberg (-6)

: Mikael Lindberg (-6) T43 : Edoardo Molinari (-6)

: Edoardo Molinari (-6) T43 : Tom Vaillant (-6)

: Tom Vaillant (-6) T43 : Jeff Winther (-6)

: Jeff Winther (-6) T43 : Ewen Ferguson (-6)

: Ewen Ferguson (-6) T49 : Benjamin Hebert (-5)

: Benjamin Hebert (-5) T49 : Calum Hill (-5)

: Calum Hill (-5) T49 : Marco Penge (-5)

: Marco Penge (-5) T49 : Ivan Cantero (-5)

: Ivan Cantero (-5) T49 : MK Kim (-5)

: MK Kim (-5) T49 : Guido Migliozzi (-5)

: Guido Migliozzi (-5) T49 : Brandon Wu (-5)

: Brandon Wu (-5) T56 : Andreas Halvorsen (-4)

: Andreas Halvorsen (-4) T56 : Joakim Lagergren (-4)

: Joakim Lagergren (-4) T56 : Daniel Gale (-4)

: Daniel Gale (-4) T56 : Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-4)

: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (-4) T56 : Dan Bradbury (-4)

: Dan Bradbury (-4) T56 : Frederic Lacroix (-4)

: Frederic Lacroix (-4) T62 : Dale Whitnell (-3)

: Dale Whitnell (-3) T62 : Alexander Knappe (-3)

: Alexander Knappe (-3) T64 : Angel Ayora (-1)

: Angel Ayora (-1) T65 : Jorge Campillo (E)

: Jorge Campillo (E) T65 : Joel Moscatel (E)

: Joel Moscatel (E) 67: David Ravetto (+1)

