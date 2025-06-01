Who won the Principal Charity Classic 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Miguel Angel Jiménez birdied the 18th hole at the Principal Charity Classic 2025 to win the thrilling playoff. The Spaniard beat Søren Kjeldsen and Cameron Percy in the extra hole to win his 15th PGA Tour Champions title.

Ad

On Sunday, June 1, Jiménez entered the final round of the Principal Charity Classic 2025 with a 36-hole lead. In the final round, he shot 70 but was joined by Kjeldsen and Percy, who fired 63 and 68 to finish at the top in regulation holes. In the playoff hole, he claimed the title with a birdie, while the other two ended up with a par.

Principal Charity Classic 2025 Final Leaderboard explored

Trending

Here's the final leaderboard for the Principal Charity Classic 2025:

1. Miguel Angel Jiménez -17

T2. Søren Kjeldsen -17

T2. Cameron Percy -17

4. Kevin Sutherland -16

5. Freddie Jacobson -15

T6. Michael Wright -14

T6. Ernie Els -14

T8. Mark Hensby -13

T8. Scott McCarron -13

T8. Ricardo Gonzalez -13

T11. Bernhard Langer -12

T11. Keith Horne -12

T11. Thongchai Jaidee -12

T11. Retief Goosen -12

T15. Y.E. Yang -11

T15. Chris DiMarco -11

T15. Thomas Bjørn -11

T18. Jeff Schmid -10

T18. Felipe Aguilar -10

T18. Steve Allan -10

T21. Bo Van Pelt -9

T21. Tom Pernice Jr. -9

T21. Fred Couples -9

T24. Scott Parel -8

T24. K.J. Choi -8

T24. Ángel Cabrera -8

T24. Boo Weekley -8

T24. J.J. Henry -8

T24. Chad Campbell -8

T24. Greg Chalmers -8

T24. Robert Karlsson -8

T32. Ken Tanigawa -7

T32. Darren Clarke -7

T32. David Bransdon -7

T32. Doug Barron -7

T32. Vijay Singh -7

T32. Tim Petrovic -7

T38. Tim O'Neal -6

T38. Jeff Maggert -6

T38. Hiroyuki Fujita -6

T38. Alex Cejka -6

T38. Padraig Harrington -6

T38. Harrison Frazar -6

T38. Mark Wilson -6

T45. Paul Goydos -5

T45. Paul Stankowski -5

T45. Mark Walker -5

T45. Kirk Triplett -5

T45. Heath Slocum -5

T45. Tag Ridings -5

T51. Shane Bertsch -4

T51. José María Olazábal -4

T51. Tom Lehman -4

T51. Paul Broadhurst -4

T51. Ken Duke -4

T51. Jay Haas -4

T51. Tim Herron -4

T51. Mario Tiziani -4

T51. Steve Flesch -4

T60. Brett Quigley -3

T60. Billy Mayfair -3

T62. Richard Green -2

T62. David Toms -2

T62. Notah Begay III -2

T62. Lee Janzen -2

T66. Brandt Jobe -1

T66. Kenny Perry -1

T66. Corey Pavin -1

T69. Duffy Waldorf +1

T69. Brendan Jones +1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More