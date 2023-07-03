Who won Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Final leaderboard explored

The Rocket Mortgage Classic ended this weekend after an intense few rounds of golf. Several golfers were in incredible form - so much so that there were three golfers tied at an astounding score to finish round four. After a tight playoff, one winner was crowned and it was someone who had been searching for an elusive victory. Here's what happened this weekend and more.

Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard and takeaways

Here's the final leaderboard as well as the payouts awarded at the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Win: Rickie Fowler, -24, $1,584,000

P-2: Adam Hadwin, -24, $783,200

P-2: Collin Morikawa, -24, $783,200

T-4: Taylor Moore, -21, $370,333.34

T-4: Lucas Glover, -21, $370,333.33

T-4: Peter Kuest, -21, $370,333.33

7: Adam Schenk, -20, $297,000

8: Justin Lower, -19, $275,000

T9: Brian Harman, -18, $222,200

T9: Stephan Jaeger, -18, $222,200

T9: Peter Malnati, -18, $222,200

T9: Alex Noren, -18, $222,200

T9: Aaron Rai, -18, $222,200

T-14: Chris Kirk, -17, $160,600

T-14: Taylor Pendrith, -17, $160,600

T-14: Carl Yuan, -17, $160,600

T-17: Cam Davis, -16, $129,800

T-17: Zecheng Dou, -16, $129,800

T-17: Troy Merritt, -16, $129,800

T-17: Chad Ramey, -16, $129,800

T-21: Keegan Bradley, -15, $99,586.67

T-21: Max Homa, -15, $99,586.67

T-21: Nicolai Hojgaard, -15, $99,586.66

T-24: MJ Daffue, -14, $73,480

T-24: Sungjae Im, -14, $73,480

T-24: Vincent Norrman, -14, $73,480

T-24: Davis Thompson, -14, $73,480

T-24: Dylan Wu, -14, $73,480

T-29: Sam Bennett, -13, $58,960

T-29: Chez Reavie, -13, $58,960

T-29: Brett Stegmaier, -13, $58,960

T-29: Callum Tarren, -13, $58,960

T-33: Doug Ghim, -12, $45,948.58

T-33: Ben Griffin, -12, $45,948.57

T-33: Chesson Hadley, -12, $45,948.57

T-33: Garrick Higgo, -12, $45,948.57

T-33: Ryan Palmer, -12, $45,948.57

T-33: Davis Riley, -12, $45,948.57

T-33: J.J. Spaun, -12, $45,948.57

T-40: Ludvig Aberg, 11, $33,000

T-40: Trevor Cone, -11, $33,000

T-40: Satoshi Kodaira, -11, $33,000

T-40: Kelly Kraft, -11, $33,000

T-40: Sam Ryder, -11, $33,000

T-40: Adam Svensson, -11, $33,000

T-40: Vince Whaley, -11, $33,000

T-47: Tyler Duncan, -10, $23,707.20

T-47: Brice Garnett, -10, $23,707.20

T-47: Russell Knox, -10, $23,707.20

T-47: Alex Smalley, -10, $23,707.20

T-47: Kevin Tway, -10, $23,707.20

Recently, Rickie Fowler was in danger of losing his PGA Tour membership card. He was struggling mightily and began working with legendary coach Butch Harmon, who helped tinker with his swing.

The changes paid immediate dividends. Fowler returned to form and threatened to win a lot of tournaments, including the recent US Open. He came up short most of the time - until now. He has the victory he'd been chasing after improving his swing.

However, this victory did not come easily. He shot excellently at 24 under, but so did Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa for the rare three-way playoff. Fowler edged them out by a single stroke to win, leaving them in a P2 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Collin Morikawa at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The field was so good at the Rocket Mortgage Classic that the cut line was three under par. Several golfers had good games through the cut, but not quite good enough. That includes Trey Mullinax, Akshay Bhatia, Tony Finau (the betting favorite to win the whole thing) and Hideki Matsuyama.

