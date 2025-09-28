Who won the Ryder Cup 2025? Final Results explored

The final session of the Ryder Cup 2025 almost forced an epic turnaround before Europe defended its title by a narrow margin. Despite Team USA's heroic comeback, Team Europe posted a 15-13 win over the hosts at Bethpage Black.On Sunday, September 28, Team Europe entered Bethpage Black with a 7-point lead. At 11.5, they needed just 2.5 points to retain the Ryder Cup trophy, and with Hovland not playing, they now needed only 2.The Sunday singles started with Cameron Young claiming the first point against Justin Rose. Then Justin Thomas registered a 1-up win against Tommy Fleetwood. The next match between Matt Fitzpatrick and Bryson DeChambeau was tied, and Europe needed just 1.5 points.Next up were the top two-ranked players in the world, and they played like it. The match went to the 18th hole with Scottie Scheffler 1-up against Rory McIlroy.Ludvig Aberg earned the first full point for Europe on Sunday against Patrick Cantlay. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele claimed a win against Jon Rahm to keep Team USA in contention.Next up was US Open champion J.J. Spaun, who earned another win for the country against Sepp Straka. With Tyrrell Hatton halving the next match against Russell Henley, Europe became the champions.For the uninitiated, this is Europe's sixth Ryder Cup win in the last eight starts. On the other hand, the USA lost at home for the first time since 2012. Besides, this was also Luke Donald's second straight win as captain.Speaking of individual performances, Tommy Fleetwood was Europe's best performer. The Englishman earned 4 points and finished with a 4-0-1 scoreline. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton earned 3.5 points each. For Team USA, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young earned 3 points each.Ryder Cup Sunday Singles matches final scoreline exploredHere's the final score line of the Ryder Cup, Sunday Singles matches:Cameron Young (United States) beat Justin Rose (Europe), 1 upJustin Thomas (United States) beat Tommy Fleetwood (Europe), 1 upMatt Fitzpatrick (Europe) halved Bryson DeChambeau (United States)Scottie Scheffler (United States) beat Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1 upLudvig Aberg (Europe) beat Patrick Cantlay (United States), 2 &amp; 1Xander Schauffele (United States) beat Jon Rahm (Europe), 4 &amp; 3J.J. Spaun (United States) beat Sepp Straka (Europe), 2 &amp; 1Shane Lowry (Europe) halved Russell Henley (United States)Ben Griffin (United States) beat Rasmus Hojgaard (Europe), 1 upTyrrell Hatton (Europe) halved Collin Morikawa (United States)Robert MacIntyre (Europe) halved Sam Burns (United States)Viktor Hovland (Europe) halved Harris English (United States)Overall: Europe (15)-United States (13)