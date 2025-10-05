Who won the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

Steven Fisk rallied from behind in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 to claim his maiden PGA Tour title. He fired a low 8-under 64 to finish at 24-under and post a two-shot win over Garrick Higgo.

On Sunday, October 5, Fisk entered the Jackson Country Club two strokes back. He erased the gap with straight birdies on the 2nd and 3rd but then bogeyed the next hole. However, it ended up as his only bogey of the day and he shot 33 on the front nine. After picking two more birdies on the next six holes, he darted three straight birdies to close the day at 24-under.

Higgo, who was leading most of the week at the Sanderson Farms Championship, had a shaky start as he remained at par after 13 holes with three birdies and three bogeys. He made a huge recovery with four straight birdies but still could only shoot 4-under 68.

Rasmus Hojgaard, Vince Whaley, and Danny Walker tied for third at 19-under while Taylor Montgomery, Frankie Capan, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished seven strokes back.

Final leaderboard for the Sanderson Farms Championship explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Sanderson Farms Championship:

1. Steven Fisk: -24

2. Garrick Higgo: -22

T3. Rasmus Højgaard: -19

T3. Vince Whaley: -19

T3. Danny Walker: -19

T6. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -17

T6. Frankie Capan III: -17

T6. Taylor Montgomery: -17

T9. Doc Redman: -16

T9. Eric Cole: -16

T11. Kevin Yu: -15

T11. Victor Perez: -15

T11. Tom Kim: -15

T14. Pierceson Coody: -14

T14. Mac Meissner: -14

T14. Thorbjørn Olesen: -14

T14. Matti Schmid: -14

T18. Kevin Roy: -13

T18. Max Homa: -13

T18. Matt Kuchar: -13

T21. Davis Thompson: -12

T21. Adam Schenk: -12

T21. Matt NeSmith: -12

T21. Greyson Sigg: -12

T21. Brice Garnett: -12

T21. Takumi Kanaya: -12

T21. Noah Goodwin: -12

T21. Kris Ventura: -12

T29. Zach Johnson: -11

T29. Luke List: -11

T29. Sam Ryder: -11

T29. Michael Thorbjornsen: -11

T29. Byeong Hun An: -11

T29. J.T. Poston: -11

T29. Thomas Rosenmueller: -11

T29. Luke Clanton: -11

T29. Trey Mullinax: -11

T38. Patrick Fishburn: -10

T38. Gordon Sargent: -10

T38. Mark Hubbard: -10

T38. Carson Young: -10

T38. Lee Hodges: -10

T38. Kye Meeks: -10

T44. Chandler Phillips: -9

T44. Stephan Jaeger: -9

T44. Nick Dunlap: -9

T44. David Ford: -9

T48. Jesper Svensson: -8

T48. Kevin Streelman: -8

T48. Jeremy Paul: -8

T48. Thriston Lawrence: -8

T48. David Lipsky: -8

T48. Seamus Power: -8

T48. Ryo Hisatsune: -8

T55. Hayden Buckley: -7

T55. Harry Higgs: -7

T55. Will Chandler: -7

T55. Vince Covello: -7

T55. Doug Ghim: -7

T60. Tim Widing: -6

T60. Chan Kim: -6

T62. Rafael Campos: -5

T62. Quade Cummins: -5

T64. Norman Xiong: -4

T64. Braden Thornberry: -4

66. Erik van Rooyen: -3

67. Anders Albertson: +1

