Who won Seri Pak Championship? Exploring final leaderboard of LPGA Tour event

The Seri Pak Championship saw some impressive performances this weekend, with several golfers vying for the trophy. Ultimately, only one could emerge victorious on March 24. Despite some surprising cuts, it was a stellar weekend overall, culminating in an epic playoff between two top contenders.

Below is the full leaderboard from the tournament:

Seri Pak Championship final leaderboard

Here's how the fourth round of the Seri Pak Championship ended up, with Nelly Korda taking the top spot:

Nelly Korda, -9

Ryann O'Toole, -9 (lost in playoff)

Gabriela Ruffels, -8

Alison Lee, -8

Andrea Lee, -7

Jasmine Suwannapura, -7

Jiyai Shin, -7

Sarah Schmelzel, -6

Ruoning Yin, -6

Jenny Shin, -5

Gemma Dryburgh, -5

Charley Hull, -5.

Korda showed a dynamic performance, fluctuating between top placements throughout the tournament. Despite moving from first to third and back to first on each hole, she ultimately finished in a tie for first and won the playoff.

Ryann O'Toole displayed a commendable effort, climbing up the leaderboard significantly. She led the pack for a considerable period and finished tied for the lead at the end of the fourth round.

Rose Zheng, who didn't have the greatest showing overall, said after the first round that she was feeling better about her game (via Golfweek):

"We’re slowly getting there. I think being able to come back and really stay in the zone, I think what I really missed about competitive golf is once you’re in the zone, it feels really good to just commit to everything that you have and put your all out there."

Zheng's performance was better than many other players who failed to make the cut, including Lexi Thompson. Despite starting with two birdies on Thursday, her game quickly deteriorated, leading her to shoot seven over par and miss the cut by a significant margin.

Other players who missed the cut included Anna Nordqvist, Yuri Yoshida, Matilda Castren, Gabriella Then and Kristen Gillman.