Who won the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023? Exploring the prize money and payouts for each player

Ashleigh Buhai closed the final round at 6-under 65 on Sunday to seize a one-shot victory over Hyo Joo Kim at the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic. This was Buhai's fourth professional victory in one year and her second win on the LPGA Tour.

The 34-year-old South African made four birdies in the first five holes to strengthen her lead and then went on to make three more on the remaining holes.

The purse size of the ShopRite LPGA Classic was $1.75 million, and Buhai bagged $262,500 for the win. She is also the oldest winner on the LPGA Tour this season.

Buhai was quoted as saying via ESPN:

"Definitely the best golf I've played in my career. I think we have found a good balance. I'm on the older side on tour nowadays, one of the veterans."

Kim posted 68 in the third round to aggregate at 13-under. Rookie Yan Liu carded 67 on Sunday, finishing third at 11-under to take $117,240 home.

Payouts for each player at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023

Here's how much money each player won at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023:

1 Ashleigh Buhai: $262,500

2 Hyo Joo Kim: $161,615

3 Yan Liu: $117,240

T4 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $81,847

T4 Daniela Holmqvist: $81,847

T6 Atthaya Thitikul: $43,652

T6 Jenny Shin: $43,652

T6 Albane Valenzuela: $43,652

T6 Soo Bin Joo: $43,652

T6 Su-Hyun Oh: $43,652

T6 Haru Nomura: $43,652

T12 Marina Alex: $29,995

T12 Chiara Noja: $29,995

T14 Ayaka Furue: $27,253

T15 Anna Nordqvist: $22,272

T15 Lauren Stephenson: $22,272

T15 Ruoning Yin: $22,272

T15 Minami Katsu: $22,272

T15 Marissa Steen: $22,272

T15 Melissa Reid: $22,272

T15 Brianna Do: $22,272

T22 Paula Reto: $16,624

T22 Wichanee Meechai: $16,624

T22 Lindsey Weaver-Wright: $16,624

T22 In-Kyung Kim: $16,624

T22 Haeji Kang: $16,624

T22 Mi Hyang Lee: $16,624

T22 Alexa Pano: $16,624

T22 Gerina Mendoza Piller: $16,624

T30 Brooke Henderson: $11,866

T30 Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $11,866

T30 Georgia Hall: $11,866

T30 Sarah Schmelzel: $11,866

T30 Matilda Castren: $11,866

T30 Linnea Strom: $11,866

T30 Yuna Nishimura: $11,866

T30 Jing Yan: $11,866

T30 Lee-Anne Pace: $11,866

T39 Sei Young Kim: $8,052

T39 Emily Kristine Pedersen: $8,052

T39 Sung Hyun Park: $8,052

T39 Pei-Yun Chien: $8,052

T39 Celine Borge: $8,052

T39 Lauren Hartlage: $8,052

T39 Thidapa Suwannapura: $8,052

T39 Jennifer Chang: $8,052

T39 Allison Emrey: $8,052

T39 Jeong Eun Lee: $8,052

T49 Mariah Stackhouse: $6,034

T49 Aditi Ashok: $6,034

T49 Yu Liu: $6,034

T49 Dana Fall: $6,034

T49 Dottie Ardina: $6,034

T54 Jeongeun Lee: $4,878

T54 Wei Ling Hsu: $4,878

T54 Annie Park: $4,878

T54 Ruixin Liu: $4,878

T54 Bailey Tardy: $4,878

T54 Dewi Weber: $4,878

T54 Ana Belac: $4,878

T54 Bianca Pagdanganan: $4,878

T62 Gurleen Kaur: $4,070

T62 Stacy Lewis: $4,070

T62 Angela Stanford: $4,070

T62 Linnea Johansson: $4,070

T62 Alena Sharp: $4,070

T67 Samantha Wagner: $3,760

T67 Lindy Duncan: $3,760

T69 Kelly Tan: $3,584

T69 Riley Rennell: $3,584

71 Sophia Schubert: $3,496

72 Sierra Brooks: $3,450

73 Manon De Roey: $3,406

