Who won the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023? Exploring the prize money and payouts for each player

Ashleigh Buhai closed the final round at 6-under 65 on Sunday to seize a one-shot victory over Hyo Joo Kim at the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic. This was Buhai's fourth professional victory in one year and her second win on the LPGA Tour.
The 34-year-old South African made four birdies in the first five holes to strengthen her lead and then went on to make three more on the remaining holes.
The purse size of the ShopRite LPGA Classic was $1.75 million, and Buhai bagged $262,500 for the win. She is also the oldest winner on the LPGA Tour this season.
Buhai was quoted as saying via ESPN:
"Definitely the best golf I've played in my career. I think we have found a good balance. I'm on the older side on tour nowadays, one of the veterans."
Kim posted 68 in the third round to aggregate at 13-under. Rookie Yan Liu carded 67 on Sunday, finishing third at 11-under to take $117,240 home.
Payouts for each player at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023
Here's how much money each player won at the ShopRite LPGA Classic 2023:
- 1 Ashleigh Buhai: $262,500
- 2 Hyo Joo Kim: $161,615
- 3 Yan Liu: $117,240
- T4 Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $81,847
- T4 Daniela Holmqvist: $81,847
- T6 Atthaya Thitikul: $43,652
- T6 Jenny Shin: $43,652
- T6 Albane Valenzuela: $43,652
- T6 Soo Bin Joo: $43,652
- T6 Su-Hyun Oh: $43,652
- T6 Haru Nomura: $43,652
- T12 Marina Alex: $29,995
- T12 Chiara Noja: $29,995
- : $14 Ayaka Furue: $27,253
- T15 Anna Nordqvist: $22,272
- T15 Lauren Stephenson: $22,272
- T15 Ruoning Yin: $22,272
- T15 Minami Katsu: $22,272
- T15 Marissa Steen: $22,272
- T15 Melissa Reid: $22,272
- T15 Brianna Do: $22,272
- T22 Paula Reto: $16,624
- T22 Wichanee Meechai: $16,624
- T22 Lindsey Weaver-Wright: $16,624
- T22 In-Kyung Kim: $16,624
- T22 Haeji Kang: $16,624
- T22 Mi Hyang Lee: $16,624
- T22 Alexa Pano: $16,624
- T22 Gerina Mendoza Piller: $16,624
- T30 Brooke Henderson: $11,866
- T30 Jodi Ewart Shadoff: $11,866
- T30 Georgia Hall: $11,866
- T30 Sarah Schmelzel: $11,866
- T30 Matilda Castren: $11,866
- T30 Linnea Strom: $11,866
- T30 Yuna Nishimura: $11,866
- T30 Jing Yan: $11,866
- T30 Lee-Anne Pace: $11,866
- T39 Sei Young Kim: $8,052
- T39 Emily Kristine Pedersen: $8,052
- T39 Sung Hyun Park: $8,052
- T39 Pei-Yun Chien: $8,052
- T39 Celine Borge: $8,052
- T39 Lauren Hartlage: $8,052
- T39 Thidapa Suwannapura: $8,052
- T39 Jennifer Chang: $8,052
- T39 Allison Emrey: $8,052
- T39 Jeong Eun Lee: $8,052
- T49 Mariah Stackhouse: $6,034
- T49 Aditi Ashok: $6,034
- T49 Yu Liu: $6,034
- T49 Dana Fall: $6,034
- T49 Dottie Ardina: $6,034
- T54 Jeongeun Lee: $4,878
- T54 Wei Ling Hsu: $4,878
- T54 Annie Park: $4,878
- T54 Ruixin Liu: $4,878
- T54 Bailey Tardy: $4,878
- T54 Dewi Weber: $4,878
- T54 Ana Belac: $4,878
- T54 Bianca Pagdanganan: $4,878
- T62 Gurleen Kaur: $4,070
- T62 Stacy Lewis: $4,070
- T62 Angela Stanford: $4,070
- T62 Linnea Johansson: $4,070
- T62 Alena Sharp: $4,070
- T67 Samantha Wagner: $3,760
- T67 Lindy Duncan: $3,760
- T69 Kelly Tan: $3,584
- T69 Riley Rennell: $3,584
- 71 Sophia Schubert: $3,496
- 72 Sierra Brooks: $3,450
- 73 Manon De Roey: $3,406