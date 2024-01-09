Who has won the most Sony Open titles? History and past winners explored

The 2024 Sony Open is all set to be held from January 11 to 14 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The tournament, which will serve as the season opener for many of the golfers, will see a field of 144 pros take the stage. The likes of Gary Woodland and Will Zalatoris will also be making their comeback at the tournament after undergoing intensive surgeries last year.

The Sony Open in Hawaii made its debut as the Hawaiian Open in 1965 and was moved into the February winter slot in the 1970s. The Sony Open is also the first full-field tournament of the year, held after the smaller and more exclusive Sentry.

Si Woo Kim won the most recent edition of the Sony Open. Other notable past winners include Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, and Ernie Els.

Five golfers have won the Sony Open two times, which is also the most times any golfer has won the tournament. Following are the winners along with the years that they won the Sony Open:

Hubert Green - United States: 1978, 1979

Corey Pavin - United States: 1986, 1987

Lanny Wadkins - United States: 1988, 1991

Emie Els - South Africa: 2003, 2004

Jimmy Walker - United States: 2014, 2015

Full list of past winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Following is the complete list of past winners of the Sony Open since its inception in 1965:

2023- Si Woo Kim

2022- Hideki Matsuyama

2021- Kevin Na

2020- Cameron Smith

2019- Matt Kuchar

2018- Patton Kizzire

2017- Justin Thomas

2016- Fabián Gómez

2015- Jimmy Walker (2)

2014- Jimmy Walker

2013- Russell Henley

2012- Johnson Wagner

2011- Mark Wilson

2010- Ryan Palmer

2009- Zach Johnson

2008- K. J. Choi

2007- Paul Goydos

2006- David Toms

2005- Vijay Singh

2004- Ernie Els (2)

2003- Ernie Els

2002- Jerry Kelly

2001- Brad Faxon

2000- Paul Azinger

1999- Jeff Sluman

1998- John Huston

1997- Paul Stankowski

1996- Jim Furyk

1995- John Morse

1994- Brett Ogle

1993- Howard Twitty

1992- John Cook

1991- Lanny Wadkins (2)

1990- David Ishii

1989- Gene Sauers

1988- Lanny Wadkins

1987- Corey Pavin (2)

1986- Corey Pavin

1985- Mark O'Meara

1984- Jack Renner

1983- Isao Aoki

1982- Wayne Levi

1981- Hale Irwin

1980- Andy Bean

1979- Hubert Green (2)

1978- Hubert Green

1977- Bruce Lietzke

1976- Ben Crenshaw

1975- Gary Groh

1974- Jack Nicklaus

1973- John Schlee

1972- Grier Jones

1971- Tom Shaw

1970- Not Played

1969- Bruce Crampton

1968- Lee Trevino

1967- Dudley Wysong

1966- Ted Makalena

1965- Gay Brewer

The tournament record is held by Justin Thomas, who scored a total of 253 in 2017, while the record for the round was set by John Hutson, who shot −28 in 1998.