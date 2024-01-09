Who has won the most Sony Open titles? History and past winners explored

The 2024 Sony Open is all set to be held from January 11 to 14 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. The tournament, which will serve as the season opener for many of the golfers, will see a field of 144 pros take the stage. The likes of Gary Woodland and Will Zalatoris will also be making their comeback at the tournament after undergoing intensive surgeries last year.
The Sony Open in Hawaii made its debut as the Hawaiian Open in 1965 and was moved into the February winter slot in the 1970s. The Sony Open is also the first full-field tournament of the year, held after the smaller and more exclusive Sentry.
Si Woo Kim won the most recent edition of the Sony Open. Other notable past winners include Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Zach Johnson, and Ernie Els.
Five golfers have won the Sony Open two times, which is also the most times any golfer has won the tournament. Following are the winners along with the years that they won the Sony Open:
- Hubert Green - United States: 1978, 1979
- Corey Pavin - United States: 1986, 1987
- Lanny Wadkins - United States: 1988, 1991
- Emie Els - South Africa: 2003, 2004
- Jimmy Walker - United States: 2014, 2015
Full list of past winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii
Following is the complete list of past winners of the Sony Open since its inception in 1965:
- 2023- Si Woo Kim
- 2022- Hideki Matsuyama
- 2021- Kevin Na
- 2020- Cameron Smith
- 2019- Matt Kuchar
- 2018- Patton Kizzire
- 2017- Justin Thomas
- 2016- Fabián Gómez
- 2015- Jimmy Walker (2)
- 2014- Jimmy Walker
- 2013- Russell Henley
- 2012- Johnson Wagner
- 2011- Mark Wilson
- 2010- Ryan Palmer
- 2009- Zach Johnson
- 2008- K. J. Choi
- 2007- Paul Goydos
- 2006- David Toms
- 2005- Vijay Singh
- 2004- Ernie Els (2)
- 2003- Ernie Els
- 2002- Jerry Kelly
- 2001- Brad Faxon
- 2000- Paul Azinger
- 1999- Jeff Sluman
- 1998- John Huston
- 1997- Paul Stankowski
- 1996- Jim Furyk
- 1995- John Morse
- 1994- Brett Ogle
- 1993- Howard Twitty
- 1992- John Cook
- 1991- Lanny Wadkins (2)
- 1990- David Ishii
- 1989- Gene Sauers
- 1988- Lanny Wadkins
- 1987- Corey Pavin (2)
- 1986- Corey Pavin
- 1985- Mark O'Meara
- 1984- Jack Renner
- 1983- Isao Aoki
- 1982- Wayne Levi
- 1981- Hale Irwin
- 1980- Andy Bean
- 1979- Hubert Green (2)
- 1978- Hubert Green
- 1977- Bruce Lietzke
- 1976- Ben Crenshaw
- 1975- Gary Groh
- 1974- Jack Nicklaus
- 1973- John Schlee
- 1972- Grier Jones
- 1971- Tom Shaw
- 1970- Not Played
- 1969- Bruce Crampton
- 1968- Lee Trevino
- 1967- Dudley Wysong
- 1966- Ted Makalena
- 1965- Gay Brewer
The tournament record is held by Justin Thomas, who scored a total of 253 in 2017, while the record for the round was set by John Hutson, who shot −28 in 1998.