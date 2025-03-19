Who won TGL's second playoff? Final scores and more explored

The second playoff of TGL's inaugural season was held on Tuesday, March 18. Atlanta Drive Golf Club took on The Bay Golf Club in the semifinal. The former team emerged victorious in a 9 to 3 win to advance to face New York Golf Club next week.
The first nine holes of the TGL match were played in a Triples alternate shot format. While both teams drew on the first hole, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, which comprised Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel, and Patrick Cantlay, won the second hole with a Hammer to earn one point. Building on confidence, they went on to earn another point on the next hole.
The Bay Golf Club's Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee, and Ludvig Aberg were quick to answer back with a Hammer they won on the 4th hole. Holes 5 and 6 of TGL resulted in a draw. The Bay Golf Club won the 7th hole with a Hammer and Atlanta Drive Golf Club won holes 8 and 9.
Holes 10 to 15 of TGL were played in a Singles format where one player from each team took on the other in a head-to-head battle for two holes. Justin Thomas took on Shane Lowry on the 10th and 13th holes. The PGA Tour star earned Atlanta Drive Golf Club points on both the holes.
Min Woo Lee went against Billy Horschel on the 11th and 14th holes. While both the TGL golfers drew on the 11th hole, Min Woo Lee earned the Bay Golf Club their only point of the Triples session on the 14th hole.
TGL's 12th hole saw a thrilling match between Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg. The former took a risk to throw a Hammer in the hole, which paid off. Cantlay earned his team a whopping three points on the 12th hole alone.
TGL Playoff: Atlanta Drive Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club - Stats
Here's a look at the stats for the most recent match of TGL between Atlanta Drive Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club (via TGL):
Hammers Won
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 4
- The Bay Golf Club - 2
Average Driving Distance
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 316 yards
- The Bay Golf Club - 321 yards
Longest Drive
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 328 yards
- The Bay Golf Club - 336 yards
Fairway Consistency
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 80 percent
- The Bay Golf Club - 60 percent
Scrambling
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 100 percent
- The Bay Golf Club - 33 percent
Green Consistency
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 73 percent
- The Bay Golf Club - 73 percent
Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 100 percent
- The Bay Golf Club - 0 percent
Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 0 percent
- The Bay Golf Club - 20 percent
Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)
- Atlanta Drive Golf Club - 0 percent
- The Bay Golf Club - 0 percent