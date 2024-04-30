Who won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2023? Final leaderboard explored

Jason Day won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2023, formerly known as the AT&T Byron Nelson. The tournament was held from May 11 to 14, 2023 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Jason Day took home $1,710,000 of the total $9.5 million doled out to the competitors. Day carded scores of 64, 69, 66, and 62 to finish 23 under par. This year, Day would look to repeat his last year's performance at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard explored

Here is the final leaderboard of the 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

1 Jason Day (-23)

T2 Si Woo Kim (-22)

T2 Austin Eckroat (-22)

4 C.T. Pan (-21)

T5 Scottie Scheffler (-20)

T5 Tyrrell Hatton (-20)

T5 Zecheng Dou (-20)

8 Adam Scott (-19)

T9 Vincent Norrman (-19)

T9 Ryan Palmer (-19)

T9 Stephan Jaeger (-18)

T12 Kevin Tway (-18)

T12 Richy Werenski (-18)

T14 Peter Kuest (-17)

T14 Mackenzie Hughes (-17)

T14 Byeong Hun An (-17)

T14 Carson Young (-17)

T14 Sung Kang (-17)

T19 Seamus Power (-16)

T19 Doug Ghim (-16)

T19 Scott Piercy (-16)

T19 Joseph Bramlett (-16)

T23 Eric Cole (-15)

T23 Trevor Cone (-15)

T23 Hideki Matsuyama (-15)

T23 Nate Lashley (-15)

T23 Brandon Wu (-15)

T23 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-15)

T23 Aaron Baddeley (-15)

T30 Matthew NeSmith (-14)

T30 Garrick Higgo (-14)

T30 Doc Redman (-14)

T30 Patton Kizzire (-14)

T34 Adam Hadwin (-13)

T34 Martin Laird (-13)

T34 Tommy Gainey (-13)

T34 Stewart Cink (-13)

T34 Augusto Núñez (-13)

T34 Luke List (-13)

T34 Tom Kim (-13)

T34 Henrik Norlander (-13)

T34 Sam Stevens (-13)

T43 Jonathan Byrd (-12)

T43 Satoshi Kodaira (-12)

T43 Matt Kuchar (-12)

T43 Tom Hoge (-12)

T43 Justin Lower (-12)

T43 Robby Shelton (-12)

T43 Sangmoon Bae (-12)

T50 Cameron Champ (-11)

T50 Ryan Armour (-11)

T50 Taylor Montgomery (-11)

T50 Chris Stroud (-11)

T50 Chad Ramey (-11)

T50 K.H. Lee (-11)

T50 Adam Long (-11)

T50 Scott Harrington (-11)

T50 Tano Goya (-11)

T50 Harrison Endycott (-11)

T50 James Hahn (-11)

T50 Sean O'Hair (-11)

T50 S.H. Kim (-11)

T50 Aaron Wise (-11)

T64 William McGirt (-10)

T64 Ryan Brehm (-10)

T64 Parker Coody (-10)

T67 David Micheluzzi (-9)

T67 Robert Streb (-9)

T67 Andrew Novak (-9)

T70 Greg Chalmers (-8)

T70 Jim Herman (-8)

T70 Will Gordon (-8)

T70 Davis Thompson (-8)

T74 Bill Haas (-7)

T74 Jimmy Walker (-7)

T74 S.Y. Noh (-7)

T77 Brice Garnett (-6)

T77 Fabián Gómez (-6)

T79 Roger Sloan (-4)

T79 Lucas Glover (-4)

T79 Vince Whaley (-4)

T79 Kelly Kraft (-4)

T83 Brent Grant (-3)

T83 Harry Hall (-3)

2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson highlights

With the victory at the 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Jason Day won his first title after five years on the PGA Tour. It was Day's 13th title, and he has won the tournament twice, with his first victory coming in the 2010 HP Byron Nelson Championship.

The second position was shared by Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat who scored 22 under par. Pan Cheng-tsung was positioned 4th with score of 21 under par. Scottie Scheffler shared T5 with Tyrrell Hatton and Zecheng Dou with 20 under par.