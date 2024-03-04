Who won The Cognizant Classic 2024? Final leaderboard explored

The Cognizant Classic was the first tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season to conclude on Monday, due to repeated suspensions due to darkness and bad weather. Several players turned in impressive performances on the Campion Course at PGA National Resort.

Austin Eckroat finally entered the PGA Tour winner's circle by taking The Cognizant Classic title. Eckroat's first victory at this level came on his 50th official start on the circuit.

The Cognizant Classic 2024: Final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for The Cognizant Classic 2024:

1 Austin Eckroat -17

T2 Erik van Rooyen -14

T2 Min Woo Lee -14

T4 Cameron Young -13

T4 Jake Knapp -13

T4 K.H. Lee -13

T4 Shane Lowry -13

T4 David Skinns -13

T9 Keith Mitchell -12

T9 Billy Horschel -12

T9 Peter Malnati -12

T9 Alex Noren -12

T9 Andrew Novak -12

T9 Kevin Yu -12

T9 Martin Laird -12

T16 Tyson Alexander -11

T16 Doug Ghim -11

T16 Garrick Higgo -11

T16 Ben Silverman -11

T16 Victor Perez -11

T21 Byeong Hun An -10

T21 Sam Ryder -10

T21 Zach Johnson -10

T21 Matt Fitzpatrick -10

T21 Rory McIlroy -10

T21 Bud Cauley -10

T21 Nico Echavarria -10

T28 Chris Kirk -9

T28 Beau Hossler -9

T28 Chan Kim -9

T28 Tom Hoge -9

T28 Matthieu Pavon -9

T28 C.T. Pan -9

T28 Jacob Bridgeman -9

T35 Ryan Fox -8

T35 Lucas Glover -8

T35 Chris Gotterup -8

T35 Chesson Hadley -8

T35 Jimmy Stanger -8

T35 Chad Ramey -8

T41 Corey Conners -7

T41 Joseph Bramlett -7

T41 Maverick McNealy -7

T41 David Lipsky -7

T41 Rickie Fowler -7

T41 Russell Henley -7

T47 Davis Thompson -6

T47 Troy Merritt -6

T47 Vincent Norrman -6

T47 Alexander Björk -6

T47 Parker Coody -6

T47 Max Greyserman -6

T53 Jorge Campillo -5

T53 Mac Meissner -5

T53 Nick Dunlap -5

T56 Adam Schenk -4

T56 Greyson Sigg -4

T56 Carson Young -4

T56 Rico Hoey -4

T60 Taylor Montgomery -3

T60 Robert MacIntyre -3

T62 Davis Riley -2

T62 Tom Kim -2

T64 Mark Hubbard -1

T64 Justin Rose -1

66 J.T. Poston E

T67 S.H. Kim +1

T67 Camilo Villegas +1

The Cognizant Classic 2024: Highlights

Austin Eckroat played his final round of The Cognizant Classic 2024 with five bogeys and one birdie to maintain and extend the lead he had held since day three. His final score was 17 under and he was three strokes ahead of the runners-up.

Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee tied for second place at 14 under. The South African threatened the course record (61) with a front nine of 28 strokes (seven birdies, no bogeys) but the rain stopped his streak when he had 8 birdies through the 10th.

Min Woo Lee, on the other hand, managed to recover from a double bogey at the 5th to finish the round with a score of 4 under, thanks to an eagle and three birdies.