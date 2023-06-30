Who won The Match 2023 golf? Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson match's result explored

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce registered a surprise victory at the eighth iteration of the celebrity golf tournament, The Match, on Thursday, June 29. The dynamic duo from the NFL emerged victorious by defeating NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with a score of 3&2.

Despite Curry's impressive scratch golfer status and a handicap score of +1.3, it was Mahomes, with a reported handicap of 7.7, who showcased his golfing prowess and helped secure the win for his team.

The NBA stars got off to a fantastic start at The Match, nearly winning on the opening hole but drawing. However, the Kansas City Chiefs teammates dominated throughout the event and clinched the trophy.

Mahomes and Kelce took the lead in the event with a great grip on the second hole. The two destroyed Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson, who could only win the hole.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson match's result

Here is the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson match's result:

Hole 1 - Par 4

Result: Draw

Hole 2 -Par 5

Winners: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Hole 3- Par 5

Winners: Mahomes

Challenge

Closet to the Hole Challenge- Par 3 (Hole 4)

Winner: Stephan Curry

Hole 4-Par 3

Winners: Mahomes and Kelce

Hole 5- Par 5

Result: Draw

Challenge

Closest to the Hole Challenge - Par 3 (Hole 6)

Winner: Travis Kelce

Hole 6- Par 3

Winner: Mahomes and Kelce

Hole 7- Par 5

Result: Draw

Hole 8- Par 4

Result: Draw

Hole 9- Par 4

Winners: Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson

Hole 10- Par 4

Winner: Kelce

The Match winners over the years

The Match is a celebrity golf tournament that debuted in 2018. In a head-to-head competition, professional golfers and celebrity stars compete.

It all started with a head-to-head match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The format, however, changed throughout the run, with three of the five editions being played under the best ball format.

The Match is a charitable event, and this year's version raised funds for the No Kid Hungry program. The event took place for the third time at Wynn Golf Club.

Here are the winners of The Match over the year:

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil

Date: Nov. 23, 2018

Players: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods

Winner Phil Mickelson

The Match: Champions for Charity

Date: May 24, 2020

Players: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Winners: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning

The Match: Champions for Change

Date: Nov. 27, 2020

Players: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley Vs. Peyton Manning-Stephen Curry

Winners: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley

The Match IV

Date: July 6, 2021

Players: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Winners: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers

The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks

Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Players: Brooks Koepka Vs. Bryson DeChambeau

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes

Date: June 1, 2022

Players: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Winners: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

The Match VII

Date: Dec. 10, 2022

Players: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Vs. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

