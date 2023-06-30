Who won The Match 2023 golf? Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson match's result explored

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce registered a surprise victory at the eighth iteration of the celebrity golf tournament, The Match, on Thursday, June 29. The dynamic duo from the NFL emerged victorious by defeating NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with a score of 3&2.
Despite Curry's impressive scratch golfer status and a handicap score of +1.3, it was Mahomes, with a reported handicap of 7.7, who showcased his golfing prowess and helped secure the win for his team.
The NBA stars got off to a fantastic start at The Match, nearly winning on the opening hole but drawing. However, the Kansas City Chiefs teammates dominated throughout the event and clinched the trophy.
Mahomes and Kelce took the lead in the event with a great grip on the second hole. The two destroyed Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson, who could only win the hole.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson match's result
Hole 1 - Par 4
- Result: Draw
Hole 2 -Par 5
- Winners: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Hole 3- Par 5
- Winners: Mahomes
Challenge
- Closet to the Hole Challenge- Par 3 (Hole 4)
- Winner: Stephan Curry
Hole 4-Par 3
- Winners: Mahomes and Kelce
Hole 5- Par 5
- Result: Draw
Challenge
- Closest to the Hole Challenge - Par 3 (Hole 6)
- Winner: Travis Kelce
Hole 6- Par 3
- Winner: Mahomes and Kelce
Hole 7- Par 5
- Result: Draw
Hole 8- Par 4
- Result: Draw
Hole 9- Par 4
- Winners: Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson
Hole 10- Par 4
- Winner: Kelce
The Match winners over the years
The Match is a celebrity golf tournament that debuted in 2018. In a head-to-head competition, professional golfers and celebrity stars compete.
It all started with a head-to-head match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The format, however, changed throughout the run, with three of the five editions being played under the best ball format.
The Match is a charitable event, and this year's version raised funds for the No Kid Hungry program. The event took place for the third time at Wynn Golf Club.
Here are the winners of The Match over the year:
The Match: Tiger vs. Phil
- Date: Nov. 23, 2018
- Players: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods
- Winner Phil Mickelson
The Match: Champions for Charity
- Date: May 24, 2020
- Players: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady
- Winners: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning
The Match: Champions for Change
- Date: Nov. 27, 2020
- Players: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley Vs. Peyton Manning-Stephen Curry
- Winners: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley
The Match IV
- Date: July 6, 2021
- Players: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady
- Winners: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers
The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks
- Date: Nov. 26, 2021
- Players: Brooks Koepka Vs. Bryson DeChambeau
- Winner: Brooks Koepka
Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes
- Date: June 1, 2022
- Players: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes
- Winners: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers
The Match VII
- Date: Dec. 10, 2022
- Players: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Vs. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods
- Winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas