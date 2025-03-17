Who won The Players Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Players Championship had a cliffhanger of a finish, with Rory McIlroy winning the tournament in the 3-hole aggregate playoff. McIlroy faced off J.J. Spaun in the playoff and carded even par to register his second Players Championship victory, while Spaun remained +3 after 3 holes.

Both golfers were tied for the lead after 72 holes as both golfers carded -11 for the event and forced a playoff in the Players Championship for the first time in 10 years. The last playoff at the Players Championship came in 2015 when Rickie Fowler won the event after beating Kevin Kisner and Sergio Garcia in the playoff.

The final two days at TPC Sawgrass had extremely windy conditions, making it challenging for the golfers to card birdies. However, J.J. Spaun, who was leading the event going into the final round, kept his top spot while McIlroy leaped four spots to force a playoff.

In the 3-hole playoff, Rory McIlroy started positively, carding a birdie, while J.J. Spaun saved par after finding a bunker on his approach shot. For the second hole, the 2019 Players Championship winner carded a bogey, while Spaun made a triple bogey after finding water off his tee shot.

Hence, going into the final playoff hole, the Northern Irish golfer had a lead of three strokes and eventually carded another bogey to remain +1, while Spaun concluded at +4. This was McIlroy's second win of the season as he previously won the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro am and 28th overall PGA Tour win.

2025 Players Championship leaderboard

Rory McIlroy wins THE PLAYERS Championship 2025: Source Getty

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 Players Championship.

T1 - Rory McIlroy -12

T1 - J.J. Spaun -12

T3 - Tom Hoge -10

T3 - Akshay Bhatia -10

T3 - Lucas Glover -10

T6 - Danny Walker -9

T6 - Corey Conners -9

T6 - Bud Cauley -9

9 - Robert MacIntyre -8

T10 - Collin Morikawa -7

T10 - Davis Thompson -7

T12 - Jake Knapp -6

T12 - Patrick Cantlay -6

T14 - Aaron Rai -5

T14 - Tommy Fleetwood -5

T14 - Denny McCarthy -5

T14 - Sam Ryder -5

T14 - Sepp Straka -5

T14 - Alex Smalley -5

T20 - Keegan Bradley -4

T20 - Ryan Fox -4

T20 - Joe Highsmith -4

T20 - Matt McCarty -4

T20 - Daniel Berger -4

T20 - Shane Lowry -4

T20 - Scottie Scheffler -4

T20 - Min Woo Lee -4

T20 - Max McGreevy -4

T20 - Stephan Jaeger -4

T30 - Harris English -3

T30 - Will Zalatoris -3

T30 - Russell Henley -3

T33 - Justin Thomas -2

T33 - Taylor Moore -2

T33 - J.T. Poston -2

T33 - Rico Hoey -2

T33 - Kurt Kitayama -2

T38 - Davis Riley -1

T38 - Justin Lower -1

T38 - Taylor Pendrith -1

T38 - Si Woo Kim -1

T42 - Jesper Svensson E (Even)

T42 - Mac Meissner E

T42 - Matt Kuchar E

T42 - Billy Horschel E

T42 - Tom Kim E

T42 - Hayden Springer E

T42 - Chris Kirk E

T42 - Ryan Gerard E

T50 - Jacob Bridgeman +1

T50 - Beau Hossler +1

T52 - Sahith Theegala +2

T52 - Byeong Hun An +2

T54 - Joel Dahmen +3

T54 - Camilo Villegas +3

T54 - Matthieu Pavon +3

T54 - Carson Young +3

T54 - Charley Hoffman +3

59 - Jordan Spieth +4

60 - Jhonattan Vegas +5

T61 - Austin Eckroat +6

T61 - Will Chandler +6

T61 - Chandler Phillips +6

T61 - Sungjae Im +6

T61 - Trey Mullinax +6

T61 - Cameron Young +6

67 - Emiliano Grillo +7

68 - Isaiah Salinda +8

T69 - C.T. Pan +9

T69 - Sami Valimaki +9

71 - Rickie Fowler +12

72 - Xander Schauffele +13

