  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who won the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025? Final scorecard explored

Who won the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025? Final scorecard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 27, 2025 03:10 GMT
2026 U.S. Junior Amateur - Day Two - Source: Getty
U.S. Junior Amateur 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Saturday, July 27, Augusta native Hamilton Coleman claimed the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025, beating Minh Nguyen 2 and 1. While Coleman began with a dominating lead, it eventually ended in a narrow win after 36 holes.

Ad

Coleman teed off with a great start and was 5-up by the 12th hole at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. The No. 625 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking won six of the first twelve holes, while the No. 52-ranked Nguyen could win just one.

From there, the more experienced Nguyen made a strong recovery and won three of the next four holes. After an even display of performance by the two, Coleman was just 1-up with two holes to go. On the 35th hole, he carded a birdie to win the biggest title of his career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole details of the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025:

  • Hole 1:Hamilton 1-up Nguyen
  • Hole 2: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 3: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 4:Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 5:Hamilton 2-up Nguyen
  • Hole 6: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen
  • Hole 7:Hamilton 2-up Nguyen
  • Hole 8:Hamilton 3-up Nguyen
  • Hole 9: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 10: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 11:Hamilton 4-up Nguyen
  • Hole 12:Hamilton 5-up Nguyen
  • Hole 13: Hamilton 4-up Nguyen
  • Hole 14: Hamilton 4-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 15: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen
  • Hole 16:Hamilton 2-up Nguyen
  • Hole 17: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen
  • Hole 18: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 19: Hamilton 2-up Nguyen
  • Hole 20: Hamilton 2-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 21:Hamilton 2-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 22:Hamilton 3-up Nguyen
  • Hole 23: Hamilton 4-up Nguyen
  • Hole 24:Hamilton 3-up Nguyen
  • Hole 25: Hamilton 4-up Nguyen
  • Hole 26:Hamilton 3-up Nguyen
  • Hole 27: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 28:Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 29: Hamilton 2-up Nguyen
  • Hole 30: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen
  • Hole 31: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 32: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 33: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 34: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)
  • Hole 35: Hamilton 2-up Nguyen
  • Hole 36: --
Ad

"I never lost faith," - Hamilton Coleman reacts to winning the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025

Following his thrilling win at the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025, Coleman shed light on his triumph

"Getting off to that hot start, I knew I couldn’t just ease my way into winning,” he said as per Golf Digest. "I knew I had to keep hitting quality shots. I was playing well, but he kept making putts. It got a little tight there, but I never lost faith. I told my caddie I was nervous but was never scared."
Ad
"You know, it's really cool just seeing the names that are also on that trophy," he added. “Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, all the great players of the game have come through this tournament. Just to be on that level with them is a great feeling."

Following the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025 win, Coleman has qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open, as well as the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Amateurs. Runner-up Minh Nguyen also earned a spot in next month’s U.S. Amateur.

About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications