Who won the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025? Final scorecard explored

On Saturday, July 27, Augusta native Hamilton Coleman claimed the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025, beating Minh Nguyen 2 and 1. While Coleman began with a dominating lead, it eventually ended in a narrow win after 36 holes.Coleman teed off with a great start and was 5-up by the 12th hole at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. The No. 625 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking won six of the first twelve holes, while the No. 52-ranked Nguyen could win just one.From there, the more experienced Nguyen made a strong recovery and won three of the next four holes. After an even display of performance by the two, Coleman was just 1-up with two holes to go. On the 35th hole, he carded a birdie to win the biggest title of his career.Here's a look at the hole-by-hole details of the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025:Hole 1:Hamilton 1-up NguyenHole 2: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 3: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 4:Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 5:Hamilton 2-up NguyenHole 6: Hamilton 1-up NguyenHole 7:Hamilton 2-up NguyenHole 8:Hamilton 3-up NguyenHole 9: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 10: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 11:Hamilton 4-up NguyenHole 12:Hamilton 5-up NguyenHole 13: Hamilton 4-up NguyenHole 14: Hamilton 4-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 15: Hamilton 3-up NguyenHole 16:Hamilton 2-up NguyenHole 17: Hamilton 3-up NguyenHole 18: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 19: Hamilton 2-up NguyenHole 20: Hamilton 2-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 21:Hamilton 2-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 22:Hamilton 3-up NguyenHole 23: Hamilton 4-up NguyenHole 24:Hamilton 3-up NguyenHole 25: Hamilton 4-up NguyenHole 26:Hamilton 3-up NguyenHole 27: Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 28:Hamilton 3-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 29: Hamilton 2-up NguyenHole 30: Hamilton 1-up NguyenHole 31: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 32: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 33: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 34: Hamilton 1-up Nguyen (halved)Hole 35: Hamilton 2-up NguyenHole 36: --&quot;I never lost faith,&quot; - Hamilton Coleman reacts to winning the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025Following his thrilling win at the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025, Coleman shed light on his triumph&quot;Getting off to that hot start, I knew I couldn’t just ease my way into winning,” he said as per Golf Digest. &quot;I knew I had to keep hitting quality shots. I was playing well, but he kept making putts. It got a little tight there, but I never lost faith. I told my caddie I was nervous but was never scared.&quot;&quot;You know, it's really cool just seeing the names that are also on that trophy,&quot; he added. “Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, all the great players of the game have come through this tournament. Just to be on that level with them is a great feeling.&quot;Following the U.S. Junior Amateur 2025 win, Coleman has qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open, as well as the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Amateurs. Runner-up Minh Nguyen also earned a spot in next month’s U.S. Amateur.