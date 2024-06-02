Who won the US Women's Open? Exploring final leaderboard for Major championship

The US Women's Open, the second Major tournament on the women's golf calendar, concluded Sunday, June 2. After a thrilling weekend of golf that featured some excellent and some shocking performances, only one woman could etch her name into the history of the sport.

On that note, let's look at how everything turned out and who earned a historic win.

Final leaderboard for US Women's Open

Here's how things stood at the conclusion of the US Women's Open on Sunday, June 2:

Win: Yuka Saso, -4

T2: Hinako Shibuno, -1

T2: Andrea Lee, -1

4: Ally Ewing, Even

5: Arpichaya Yubol, +1

T6: Atthaya Thitikul, +2

T6: Ayake Furue, +2

T6: Wichanee Meechai, +2

T9: Rio Takeda, +3

T9: Sakura Koiwai, +3

T9: Minjee Lee, +3

T12: Hyo Joo Kim, +4

T12: Ruoning Yin, +4

T12: Miyu Yamashita, +4

T12: Jin Hee Im, +4.

Trending

Entering the final round of play, the tournament was far from decided. At that point, only five players were below par, and eight players were within seven shots of the lead. That led to an exciting fourth round. After the fourth round, only three players were below par. One was even, so the vast majority of the field finished above par.

It was a solid if unspectacular outing for several golfers: Mi Hyang Lee, Atthaya Thitikul, Ally Ewing, and Anna Nordqvist. The US Women's Open venue, which was Lancaster Country Club, played difficult this weekend as a lot of players ended up well over par.

Anna Nordqvist at the US Women's Open

The cut ended up being at nine over, so Nelly Korda almost pulled off a miracle. She entered the second round at 10 over and failed to shave any points off. She ended with that same score, which is unfortunate considering even a -2 on the day would have allowed her to keep playing the US Women's Open.

Others who missed the cut include Brittany Lang, Lauren Coughlin, Rose Zhang, Sarah Schmelzel, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, Sei Young Kim, and many other golfers. It was a strange tournament in that just Ayaka Furue (6) and Hannah Green (2) made the cut from the Rolex Top 10 World Rankings.