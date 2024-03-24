Who won Valspar Championship? Exploring final leaderboard of PGA Tour event

The Valspar Championship took place this weekend, and for a change, the PGA Tour experienced minimal weather disruptions. This had been a common theme in the early part of the season, but things ran smoothly this time, with several golfers performing exceptionally well.

The lead changed hands multiple times during the final stretch of the tournament, and many players were in contention for the win at various points.

Final leaderboard of Valspar Championship

Here's how the golfers performed at the Valspar Championship this weekend:

Peter Malnati, -12

Cameron Young, -10

Mackenzie Hughes, -9

Chandler Phillips, -9

Yechen Yuan, -9

Xander Schauffele, -8

Adam Hadwin, -8

Ryan Moore, -8

Christian Bezuidenhout, -7

Kyoung Hoon Lee, -7

Lucas Glover, -6

Scott Stallings, -5

Chez Reavie, -5

Taylor Moore, -5

Billy Horschel, -5

Kevin Roy, -5.

It was an intense showdown between Peter Malnati and Cameron Young, with Young unable to keep up with Malnati in the latter stages of the contest. They went into the final hole neck and neck but Malnati emerged victorious, finishing two strokes ahead of Young.

Xander Schauffele, who turned in a pretty solid performance, came off his T2 finish at the Players Championship and used that momentum to turn in a very solid final round. It wasn't quite enough to get to the top of the leaderboard, but he jolted upwards with a six-under.

Xander Schauffele at the Valspar Championship

Mackenzie Hughes briefly held the lead in the tournament, but he faltered towards the end of the fourth round. In the end, he could only maintain his score, finishing eight shots under par.

Lucas Glover turned in a solid performance. He finished pretty middle of the pack for the Valspar Championship. Scott Stallings and Christian Bezuidenhout did so as well.

David Skinns, Bronson Burgoon, and Alejandro Tosti had a tough time in the later rounds of the tournament (Skinns was +7 in round four) and finished 10 over par for a tie for last.

Their decline in performance occurred later in the tournament compared to some others, which allowed them to make the cut. However, several golfers, including Sam Burns, didn't:

Francesco Molinari

Jordan Spieth

Keegan Bradley

Charley Hoffman

Sepp Straka

Brian Harman

Gary Woodland

Zach Johnson

Tony Finau.

Parker Coody, David Bradshaw, Justin Lower, and Erik Barnes had to withdraw from the tournament due to different reasons. Additionally, several top golfers chose not to participate in this event, likely because they had just competed in the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational back-to-back, with the Masters tournament approaching in a couple of weeks.