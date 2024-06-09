Who won the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed? Exploring final leaderboard for DP World Tour event

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed was a mixed DP World Tour event, which involved some of the top male and female golfers from the tour.

They all came together at the Vasatorps Golf Club to put on an exciting show. This type of event is a rarity in the world of golf, but it proved to be a successful tournament. Here's who won and how the final leaderboard looked.

Final leaderboard of Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

After the fourth round on Sunday, June 9, this is how the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed concluded:

Win: Linn Grant, -17

T2: Calum Hill, -16

T2: Sebastian Soderberg, -16

T4: Alex Fitzpatrick, -13

T4: Johanna Gustavsson, -13

T4: Andy Sullivan, -13

T7: Nicole Broch Estrup, -12

T7: Ugo Coussaud, -12

T7: Jens Dantorp, -12

T7: Nacho Elvira, -12

T7: Nastasia Nadaud, -12

T12: Alexander Bjork, -11

T12: Jorge Campillo, -11

T12: Alice Hewson, -11

T12: Scott Jamieson, -11

T12: Matthew Jordan, -11

T12: Noora Komulainen, -11

T12: Adrien Sadder, -11

T12: Darius Van Driel, -11

T20: Julien Guerrier, -10

T20: Rasmus Hojgaard, -10

T20: David Law, -10

T20: Antoine Rozner, -10

T20: Santiago Tarrio, -10

T25: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -9

T25: Todd Clements, -9

T25: Jesper Svensson, -9

T25: Ashun Wu, -9

T29: Marcus Armitage, -8

T29: Dylan Frittelli, -8

T29: Clement Sordet, -8

T29: Adam Wallin, -8

Sebastian Soderberg, who is looking for his first DP World Tour win since 2019, had a lead that he gave up. He shot 77 in the final round, allowing Linn Grant to swoop in and claim the victory.

Sebastian Soderberg lost the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

Grant, as a result of her final-round 65 and the win, became the first woman to win on the DP World Tour twice. Via Sky Sports, she said:

"Very mixed emotions. I feel, honestly, terrible for Sebastian at the moment. I don't even have words for it, I can't imagine how he feels. At the same time, I'm just surprised, so surprised, standing here as a winner again, in my hometown – amazing."

Her astonishing Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed win required an 11-shot turnaround in the fourth round. No one in DP World Tour history has ever done that. Grant continued:

"Honestly, I just tried to go out today and give myself the opportunity. I didn't even think that I had the chance of winning, 11 shots is a huge gap, so I just wanted to go out and make as many birdies as possible. It turned out to be an incredible day, I guess. I'm so speechless at the moment, I can't really believe it."

Grant appeared to be utterly astonished in post-tournament interviews that she'd been able to pull off the comeback.