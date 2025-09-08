Who won the Walker Cup 2025? Final result explored

On Sunday, September 7, hosts US claimed the 50th Walker Cup with a dominating 16.5-9.5 win over Great Britain &amp; Ireland. The win at Cypress Point was their fifth straight in the event.Team US entered the final day at Cypress Point with a 6.5-5.5 lead over the visitors. In the Sunday foursomes, both teams won two matches each ahead of the singles matches.However, things changed in the singles as Team US completely dominated GB&amp;I in the final session. The hosts won seven of the ten singles, and only Gavin Tiernan could earn a win for GB&amp;I.US Amateur champion Mason Howell halved the point with Connor Graham and finished the week with a 2-0-1 record. Notably, the five straight wins now are the longest streak for Americans since their eight consecutive wins between 1973 and 1987. Overall, this was their 40th Walker Cup title in history. GB&amp;I have won just nine so far, with their last victory coming in 2015.Walker Cup 2025 Sunday results exploredMason Howell of Team US celebrates at the The Walker Cup (Image Source: Getty)Here's a look at the results of the Walker Cup 2025:FoursomesJackson Koivun &amp; Tommy Morrison (USA) beat Connor Graham &amp; Tyler Weaver (GB &amp; I) - 1 upCharlie Forster &amp; Luke Poulter (GB &amp; I) beat Ethan Fang &amp; Preston Stout (USA) - 1 upMason Howell &amp; Jacob Modleski (USA) beat Eliot Baker &amp; Stuart Grehan (GB &amp; I) - 2 and 1Cameron Adam &amp; Niall Shiels Donegan (GB &amp; I) beat Michael La Sasso &amp; Jase Summy (USA) - 2 and 1SinglesJackson Koivun (USA) beat Tyler Weaver (GB &amp; I) - 3 and 2Tommy Morrison (USA) beat Niall Shiels Donegan (GB &amp; I) - 3 and 2Connor Graham (GB &amp; I) tied Mason Howell (USA)Preston Stout (USA) beat Luke Poulter (GB &amp; I) - 2 and 1Ethan Fang (USA) beat Stuart Grehan (GB &amp; I) - 5 and 4Stewart Hagestad (USA) beat Eliot Baker (GB &amp; I) - 4 and 3Ben James (USA) beat Charlie Forster (GB &amp; I) - 1 upJase Summy (USA) beat Cameron Adam (GB &amp; I) - 3 and 1Gavin Tiernan (GB &amp; I) beat Michael La Sasso (USA) - 2 and 1Connor Graham (GB &amp; I) tied Mason Howell (USA)Dominic Clemons (GB &amp; I) tied Jacob Modleski (USA)