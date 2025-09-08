  • home icon
Who won the Walker Cup 2025? Final result explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Published Sep 08, 2025 02:06 GMT
The Walker Cup - Day 1 - Source: Getty
The Walker Cup (Image Source: Getty)

On Sunday, September 7, hosts US claimed the 50th Walker Cup with a dominating 16.5-9.5 win over Great Britain & Ireland. The win at Cypress Point was their fifth straight in the event.

Team US entered the final day at Cypress Point with a 6.5-5.5 lead over the visitors. In the Sunday foursomes, both teams won two matches each ahead of the singles matches.

However, things changed in the singles as Team US completely dominated GB&I in the final session. The hosts won seven of the ten singles, and only Gavin Tiernan could earn a win for GB&I.

also-read-trending Trending

US Amateur champion Mason Howell halved the point with Connor Graham and finished the week with a 2-0-1 record. Notably, the five straight wins now are the longest streak for Americans since their eight consecutive wins between 1973 and 1987. Overall, this was their 40th Walker Cup title in history. GB&I have won just nine so far, with their last victory coming in 2015.

Walker Cup 2025 Sunday results explored

Mason Howell of Team US celebrates at the The Walker Cup (Image Source: Getty)
Mason Howell of Team US celebrates at the The Walker Cup (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the results of the Walker Cup 2025:

Foursomes

  • Jackson Koivun & Tommy Morrison (USA) beat Connor Graham & Tyler Weaver (GB & I) - 1 up
  • Charlie Forster & Luke Poulter (GB & I) beat Ethan Fang & Preston Stout (USA) - 1 up
  • Mason Howell & Jacob Modleski (USA) beat Eliot Baker & Stuart Grehan (GB & I) - 2 and 1
  • Cameron Adam & Niall Shiels Donegan (GB & I) beat Michael La Sasso & Jase Summy (USA) - 2 and 1

Singles

  • Jackson Koivun (USA) beat Tyler Weaver (GB & I) - 3 and 2
  • Tommy Morrison (USA) beat Niall Shiels Donegan (GB & I) - 3 and 2
  • Connor Graham (GB & I) tied Mason Howell (USA)
  • Preston Stout (USA) beat Luke Poulter (GB & I) - 2 and 1
  • Ethan Fang (USA) beat Stuart Grehan (GB & I) - 5 and 4
  • Stewart Hagestad (USA) beat Eliot Baker (GB & I) - 4 and 3
  • Ben James (USA) beat Charlie Forster (GB & I) - 1 up
  • Jase Summy (USA) beat Cameron Adam (GB & I) - 3 and 1
  • Gavin Tiernan (GB & I) beat Michael La Sasso (USA) - 2 and 1
  • Dominic Clemons (GB & I) tied Jacob Modleski (USA)
