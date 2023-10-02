Who won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on LPGA Tour? Final leaderboard explored

Golf
By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 02, 2023 05:55 GMT
Hae Ran Ryu (Image via AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LPGA Tour rookie Hae Ran Ryu won her maiden tour title at the 2023 NW Arkansas Championship. The 22-year-old golfer shot a bogey-free round of 7-under 64 to push herself to enter the final round with a two-stroke lead.

Ryu played the final round of 66 at the Pinnacle Country Club and registered a three-stroke victory over Linnea Strom. She finished with a score of under 19 after playing three rounds of 64-64-66 to win $345,000 in prize money.

Speaking about her victory, Ryu said (via Republic World):

"It’s more confidence ... that I can make so many birdies,” Ryu said. “This week my shot is so perfect.”

Linnea Strom finished in second position, followed by Bianca Pagdanganan, who finished in a three-way tie with Sei-Young Kim, Jenny Shin and Yuna Nishimura in third place.

Hannah Green settled for a solo seventh place ahead of Lexi Thompson, who finished in a two-way with Yealini Noh in eighth place.

2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:

  • 1 Hae Ran Ryu -19
  • 2 Linnea Strom -16
  • T3 Bianca Pagdanganan -15
  • T3 Sei Young Kim -15
  • T3 Jenny Shin -15
  • T3 Yuna Nishimura -15
  • 7 Hannah Green -14
  • T8 Yealimi Noh -13
  • T8 Lexi Thompson -13
  • T10 Elizabeth Szokol -12
  • T10 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -12
  • T10 Muni He -12
  • T10 Pornanong Phatlum -12
  • T10 Sarah Schmelzel -12
  • T10 Dottie Ardina -12
  • T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -12
  • T10 Xiaowen Yin -12
  • T18 Grace Kim -11
  • T18 Jeongeun Lee5 -11
  • T18 Hyo Joon Jang -11
  • T18 Eun-Hee Ji -11
  • T18 Cheyenne Knight -11
  • T23 Jeongeun Lee6 -10
  • T23 Mel Reid -10
  • T23 Jaravee Boonchant -10
  • T23 Yuka Saso -10
  • T27 Bailey Tardy -9
  • T27 Nicole Broch Estrup -9
  • T27 In Gee Chun -9
  • T27 Jennifer Song -9
  • T27 Pajaree Anannarukarn -9
  • T27 Georgia Hall -9
  • T27 A Lim Kim -9
  • T34 Marina Alex -8
  • T34 Alison Lee -8
  • T34 Lauren Stephenson -8
  • T34 Karis Davidson -8
  • T34 Minami Katsu -8
  • T34 Pernilla Lindberg -8
  • T34 Aline Krauter -8
  • T34 Olivia Cowan -8
  • T42 Amanda Doherty -7
  • T42 Lucy Li -7
  • T42 Wei-Ling Hsu -7
  • T42 Celine Herbin -7
  • T42 Maria Fassi -7
  • T42 Sofia Garcia -7
  • T48 Allison Emrey -6
  • T48 Gaby Lopez -6
  • T48 Chanettee Wannasaen -6
  • T48 Jasmine Suwannapura -6
  • T48 Atthaya Thitikul -6
  • T48 Delacour -6
  • T48 Brittany Lincicome -6
  • T48 Yu-Sang Hou -6
  • T48 Bronte Law -6
  • T48 Hyo Joo Kim -6
  • T48 Lydia Ko -6
  • T48 Gerina Mendoza -6
  • T48 Christina Kim -6
  • 61 Lindy Duncan -5
  • T62 Lilly Thomas (a) -4
  • T62 Samantha Wagner -4
  • T62 Leona Maguire -4
  • T62 Yan Liu -4
  • T62 Brooke Matthews -4
  • T62 Su Oh -4
  • T62 Pauline Roussin -4
  • T69 Narin An -3
  • T69 Stephanie Kyriacou -3
  • 71 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2

