Who won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on LPGA Tour? Final leaderboard explored

LPGA Tour rookie Hae Ran Ryu won her maiden tour title at the 2023 NW Arkansas Championship. The 22-year-old golfer shot a bogey-free round of 7-under 64 to push herself to enter the final round with a two-stroke lead.
Ryu played the final round of 66 at the Pinnacle Country Club and registered a three-stroke victory over Linnea Strom. She finished with a score of under 19 after playing three rounds of 64-64-66 to win $345,000 in prize money.
Speaking about her victory, Ryu said (via Republic World):
"It’s more confidence ... that I can make so many birdies,” Ryu said. “This week my shot is so perfect.”
Linnea Strom finished in second position, followed by Bianca Pagdanganan, who finished in a three-way tie with Sei-Young Kim, Jenny Shin and Yuna Nishimura in third place.
Hannah Green settled for a solo seventh place ahead of Lexi Thompson, who finished in a two-way with Yealini Noh in eighth place.
2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship:
- 1 Hae Ran Ryu -19
- 2 Linnea Strom -16
- T3 Bianca Pagdanganan -15
- T3 Sei Young Kim -15
- T3 Jenny Shin -15
- T3 Yuna Nishimura -15
- 7 Hannah Green -14
- T8 Yealimi Noh -13
- T8 Lexi Thompson -13
- T10 Elizabeth Szokol -12
- T10 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -12
- T10 Muni He -12
- T10 Pornanong Phatlum -12
- T10 Sarah Schmelzel -12
- T10 Dottie Ardina -12
- T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -12
- T10 Xiaowen Yin -12
- T18 Grace Kim -11
- T18 Jeongeun Lee5 -11
- T18 Hyo Joon Jang -11
- T18 Eun-Hee Ji -11
- T18 Cheyenne Knight -11
- T23 Jeongeun Lee6 -10
- T23 Mel Reid -10
- T23 Jaravee Boonchant -10
- T23 Yuka Saso -10
- T27 Bailey Tardy -9
- T27 Nicole Broch Estrup -9
- T27 In Gee Chun -9
- T27 Jennifer Song -9
- T27 Pajaree Anannarukarn -9
- T27 Georgia Hall -9
- T27 A Lim Kim -9
- T34 Marina Alex -8
- T34 Alison Lee -8
- T34 Lauren Stephenson -8
- T34 Karis Davidson -8
- T34 Minami Katsu -8
- T34 Pernilla Lindberg -8
- T34 Aline Krauter -8
- T34 Olivia Cowan -8
- T42 Amanda Doherty -7
- T42 Lucy Li -7
- T42 Wei-Ling Hsu -7
- T42 Celine Herbin -7
- T42 Maria Fassi -7
- T42 Sofia Garcia -7
- T48 Allison Emrey -6
- T48 Gaby Lopez -6
- T48 Chanettee Wannasaen -6
- T48 Jasmine Suwannapura -6
- T48 Atthaya Thitikul -6
- T48 Delacour -6
- T48 Brittany Lincicome -6
- T48 Yu-Sang Hou -6
- T48 Bronte Law -6
- T48 Hyo Joo Kim -6
- T48 Lydia Ko -6
- T48 Gerina Mendoza -6
- T48 Christina Kim -6
- 61 Lindy Duncan -5
- T62 Lilly Thomas (a) -4
- T62 Samantha Wagner -4
- T62 Leona Maguire -4
- T62 Yan Liu -4
- T62 Brooke Matthews -4
- T62 Su Oh -4
- T62 Pauline Roussin -4
- T69 Narin An -3
- T69 Stephanie Kyriacou -3
- 71 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2