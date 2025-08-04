Who won the Wyndham Championship 2025? Final leaderboard explored

On Sunday, August 3, Cameron Young fired a 2-under 68 to claim the Wyndham Championship 2025. Following the final round, he finished at 22-under to post a six-stroke win over Mac Meissner.

Young teed off the day 4 at the Wyndham Championship with a solid five-stroke lead, but bogeyed the first hole. However, he recovered with five straight birdies on the next five holes to shoot 31 on the front nine. He wasn't going to lose from this point, but two back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th narrowed the winning difference.

Mac Meissner fired a 66 in the fourth round to finish solo runner-up at the Wyndham Championship 2025, while Mark Hubbard and Alex Noren tied for third at 15-under.

Final leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025 explored

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Wyndham Championship 2025:

1. Cameron Young: -22

2. Mac Meissner: -16

T3. Mark Hubbard: -15

T3. Alex Noren: -15

T5. Jackson Koivun (a): -14

T5. Chris Kirk: -14

T5. Aaron Rai: -14

T8. Matt McCarty: -13

T8. Patrick Fishburn: -13

T8. Matt Fitzpatrick: -13

T11. Denny McCarthy: -12

T11. Ben Griffin: -12

T11. J.T. Poston: -12

T11. Davis Thompson: -12

T15. Harry Hall: -11

T15. Beau Hossler: -11

T15. Patrick Rodgers: -11

T15. Joel Dahmen: -11

T19. Sam Ryder: -10

T19. Hideki Matsuyama: -10

T19. Karl Vilips: -10

T19. Nico Echavarria: -10

T23. Lanto Griffin: -9

T23. Noah Goodwin: -9

T23. Ricky Castillo: -9

T23. Gary Woodland: -9

T27. Harry Higgs: -8

T27. Matt Wallace: -8

T27. Webb Simpson: -8

T27. Sungjae Im: -8

T31. Jordan Spieth: -7

T31. Kurt Kitayama: -7

T31. Matthias Schmid: -7

T34. Rasmus Højgaard: -6

T34. Chandler Phillips: -6

T34. Sami Välimäki: -6

T34. Max McGreevy: -6

T38. Matthew Riedel: -5

T38. Michael Thorbjornsen: -5

T38. Victor Perez: -5

T38. Chesson Hadley: -5

T38. Jacob Bridgeman: -5

T38. William Mouw: -5

T44. Justin Lower: -4

T44. Rickie Fowler: -4

T44. Trevor Cone: -4

T44. Robert MacIntyre: -4

T44. Emiliano Grillo: -4

T44. Patton Kizzire: -4

T44. Matt Kuchar: -4

T44. Cam Davis: -4

T44. Séamus Power: -4

T44. Tony Finau: -4

T44. David Lipsky: -4

T55. Paul Peterson: -3

T55. David Skinns: -3

T55. Lee Hodges: -3

T55. Nicolai Højgaard: -3

T55. Adam Scott: -3

T60. Steven Fisk: -2

T60. Carson Young: -2

T62. Peter Malnati: -1

T62. Henrik Norlander: -1

T62. Thorbjørn Olesen: -1

T62. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -1

T62. Michael Kim: -1

T67. Thomas Rosenmueller: E

T67. Rico Hoey: E

T67. Luke Clanton: E

T67. Trey Mullinax: E

71. Taylor Dickson: +1

T72. Aaron Baddeley: +2

T72. Matthieu Pavon: +2

T74. Eric Cole: +5

T74. Vince Whaley: +5

