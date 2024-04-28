Who won Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Exploring final leaderboard for PGA Tour event

The Zurich Classic is one of the most unique tournaments on the PGA Tour. It is the only team-based event on the schedule, but it is now firmly in the rearview mirror. After a thrilling weekend of competition, only one team (made up of two players from the PGA Tour) could come away with the trophy. Let's look at what each duo did and how everyone placed.

Final leaderboard for Zurich Classic 2024

Here's what the final leaderboard looked like once everyone was done playing on Sunday, April 28:

Win: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, -25

P2: Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer, -25

3: Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard, -24

T4: Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo, -23

T4: Samuel Stevens and Paul Barjon, -23

T4: Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn, -23

T4: Nicolas Echevarria and Max Greyserman, -23

T8: Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley, -22

T8: Thomas Detry and Robert Macintyre, -22

10: Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, -21

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry put on a show all weekend, maintaining the lead. They slid down a bit in the first few holes of round four, but McIlroy played a perfect chip for Lowry to birdie, sending it to a playoff.

Unfortunately, several teams had great outings that came up just short. Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard shot an impressive -24, but it was not quite enough. All around, there was just a three-stroke difference between the first non-playoff duo and 10th place.

Several duos had solid if unspectacular and ultimately losing efforts, including Nick Hardy and Davis Riley (defending champions), Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, and Thomas Detry and Robert Macintyre.

Unfortunately, it was not a great tournament for all players involved. The cut was an astonishing mark of -9, so anything worse than that failed to make it. Even though it is team-based, that's a low score to be cut.

Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris did not make the Zurich Classic cut

Nevertheless, that meant that the duo of Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala and others did not make it:

Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy

Matt Kuchar and Steve Stricker

The Coody brothers

The Hojgaard twins

Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander

Francesco Molinari and Luke Donald

Only one duo was even above par after two rounds, and that was Blaine Hale Jr. and Paul Haley II. They were one stroke above par, so it was overall a very solid performance from every golfer duo in the field. Even after making the cut, no one fell apart. The last-place finish ended at nine under.