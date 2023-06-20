Who is Wyndham Clark’s caddie?

Wyndham Clark's caddie is John Ellis, a former professional golfer and former college golf coach. Clark and Ellis have a long-standing player-bagman relationship, spanning approximately seven years.

Wyndham Clark and John Ellis met at the University of Oregon. Clark studied there during the 2016-17 season, coinciding with Ellis while he served as assistant coach of the men's team.

John Ellis (first from left) and Wyndham Clark (fifth from right) with the University Of Oregon men's golf team, 2016-17 season (Image via goducks.com).

Wyndham Clark turned pro in 2017, and from the very beginning had Ellis looking after his bag. His experience as both a player and a coach weighed in when they began working together.

Ellis was with Clark when he won the Wells Fargo Championship last May. Also, this weekend when he won the U.S. Open, his second PGA Tour victory and also his first major.

As a caddie, Ellis has always shown great confidence in his player. He expressed this after his victory in Los Angeles. This is how Bunkered reflected Ellis' words:

“I don’t think he's [Wyndham Clark] gotten enough credit. He’s made 17 cuts in a row. He’s been playing some amazing golf, so I saw it even before we got here this week. I expected him to have a chance this week.”

John Ellis before caddying for Wyndham Clark

John Ellis, 43, was born in San Jose, California. His collegiate golf career was spent at the University of Oregon from 2001-2003, earning several titles and accolades.

He received the 2001 Peter Jacobson Award for college rookie golfer of the year. In 2003, he received the Sid Milligan Award for the team's lowest stroke average during the season.

The current Wyndham Clark caddie helped the team reach the NCAA Championship in 2001. His best individual result was his victory at the Duck and Husky Invitationals.

John Ellis as a professional golfer, playing at the 2011 U.S. Open (Image via Getty).

Ellis turned professional in 2003, but it wasn't until 2004 that he was able to make his PGA Tour debut. Even so, he was unable to establish himself at this level. Between 2004 and 2011, he played only nine events, being cut in seven of them.

Ellis also played on the PGA Tour Canada and the Web.com Tour (currently the Korn Ferry Tour), where he fared a little better.

In the Canadian circuit, he played 59 events between 2008 and 2016. There, he had three victories, all in 2008 (Stockton Sports Commission Classic, Telus Edmonton Open and Corona Mazatlan Mexican PGA Championship).

In addition, he finished runner up in three tournaments and reached the Top 20 in 16 others. He was cut in only 14 tournaments.

As for the Korn Ferry Tour, he played 16 events between 2005 and 2015. His best result was to have made the cut in eight of the events in which he participated.

As for major tournaments, Clark's current caddie managed to qualify to two editions of the US Open (2008 and 2011). On both occasions, he was cut after scoring +9 and +5, respectively.

