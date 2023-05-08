Who is Wyndham Clark's golf coach wife? Everything you need to know about Julia Kemmling

Wyndham Clark's wife is former golf coach and college golfer, Julia Kemmling. The two have been a couple for a while now, although not many details have been made public.

Both Wyndham Clark and his wife Julia are very private about their relationship. There are hardly any publications on the subject on social networks and they have offered practically no interviews about their life as a couple.

However, Julia Kemmling has been seen accompanying Wyndham Clark to PGA Tour tournaments, supporting and encouraging him. As for now, there is no information about whether or not the couple has children, nor are there many details about the beginnings of their relationship.

Julia Kemmling, golf, and Wyndham Clark

Despite the few facts available about Wyndham Clark and his wife as a couple, there's no doubt that golf is a point of union for both of them. The recent winner Wells Fargo Championship's career is well known, but Kemmling also has an impressive history in the sport.

Julia Jane Kemmling was born in Connecticut and attended Berlin High School in Hartford County. For college, she chose Quinnipiac University, located only 27 miles from her hometown. Among other factors, she was attracted to the college's golf program.

During her four years at Quinnipiac, she played a prominent role on the university's women's golf team, serving as captain for three seasons.

Julia Kemmling during her college golfer career at the Quinnipiac University. (Image via gobobcats.com).

Among her most outstanding results, she was part of the team that brought to Quinnipiac two back-to-back MAAC Championships in 2016 and 2017. She also finished fourth in stroke average, with Quinnipiac's best record, for three consecutive years (2015-17). She also received All-MAAC Honors in 2016 and 2017.

Wyndham Clark's wife still holds the record for Quinnipiac University for best performance in a round an NCAA Tournament, with the 75 (+3) she shot in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Athens Regional.

Other special marks she set were her 42 birdies in the 2015-16 season, which is the second-best record for a freshman in program history. That number is also the second most for a season by any Quinnipiac golfer, male or female.

In 2015-16 season she marked 229 strokes at the MAAC Championship, which is the second-best record for a Quinnipiac athlete in a 54-hole field.

Shortly after graduating, Julia Kemmling returned to Qunnipiac as an assistant coach for the women's golf team. At the time, head coach John O'Connor said of Wyndham Clark's wife:

"I am very pleased that Julia will be re-joining our golf family now as a coach, Julia knows what it is to be an elite student-athlete and how to manage her time and will help our young team perform at their highest level."

