Who is Yealimi Noh? Everything you need to know about the American golfer

Yealimi Noh, a 22-year-old American golfer, made headlines in 2021 after finishing third in the Evian Championship. The golfer, who has only been a member of the LPGA Tour since 2020, has piqued the interest of many golfers. She was the captain's choice for the 2021 Solheim Cup and finished with a good 2-1-0 record.

Her professional career started in early 2019 with her qualification at the Cambia Portland Classic. She got the second place behind Hannah Green. She earned her tour card for LPGA by finishing third in the LPGA Q-Series. Earning about $1,500,000 until now, and with 7 top-ten finishes in her professional career, Noh has performed fairly well on the course.

Yealimi Noh at the 2021 Solheim Cup (image via Getty)

However, Yealimi is just as important off the golf course. She has been the face of streetwear in the sphere of golf; a sport traditionally confined to the collars of fashion (and t-shirts), she is harboring the change of golf brands providing more lifestyle wear such as joggers, hoodies, and un-collared shirts.

Noh's latest result was placing T23 at the Kroger Queen City Championship, she scored 68-71-71-72 across the weekend. She pulled herself up from the rankings after scoring two birdies in the round.