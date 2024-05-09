Who is the youngest player on the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic? 

Blades Brown, a 16-year-old, from the United States, will be the youngest player on the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. The tournament will be held from May 9 to 12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina.

Brown will be making his PGA Tour debut at Myrtle Beach. He said that he aims to make the cut at the event (via PGA Tour):

"It'd be awesome to make it to the weekend. That's probably my biggest goal this week. … All my friends have sent me texts like, 'Hey Blades, good luck this week. Praying for ya.' I'm so excited for this week."

Last year, Brown broke a century-old record of Bobby Jones by becoming the youngest stroke play co-medalist in U.S. Amateur history. Brown is currently a student at Brentwood Academy in Nashville in his second year of high school and is expected to graduate in 2026.

The Tennessee native is ranked 4th in the Rolex AJGA rankings. Talking about his love for golf, he said:

"I love golf. Playing golf brings me so much joy in life: visualizing shots, making calculations, then executing is awesome. It's so much fun. God's given me the ability and the talent, and to be able to put that on display for others is a driving factor."

At the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, Brown will play alongside one of his mentors, Brandt Snedeker. Snedeker appreciated Brown and said:

"He's such a great kid and well-rounded kid. Got a great head on his shoulders. I just told him enjoy it, have fun … Not to go too fast, and just really enjoy and live in the moment. He's gonna have a bunch of first-time things come up in his life, so it's gonna be awesome for him."

When will Blades Brown tee off at Myrtle Beach Classic?

Blades Brown will tee off at 8:07 am ET at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He will tee off alongside Adrien Dumont De Chassart and Thorbjørn Olesen.

Blades Brown's mother Rhonda Blades Brown has played in WNBA as a point guard for Vanderbilt. She was the first player to make a three-pointer in the WNBA history. Brown, like his mother, was a point guard in the first year of high school. However, his father Parke Brown wanted him to play golf.

He said that both his parents have different approaches to his game. He said (via PGA Tour):

"She's my mom. She gives me hugs, encourages me all I can. My dad's like, 'Hit it at the pin.'"

Brown's favorite player is Jordan Spieth who left a great impression on the 16-year-old. Brown said (via PGA Tour):

"My favorite player is Jordan Spieth, who came up beside me on the ropes at the Masters and talked to me for a few minutes," Brown reflected. "There’s no way he remembers it, but it meant everything to me. … I want to do that to others someday."

The winner at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic will win $720,000. 132 players will compete for the total purse of the tournament which is $4 million.