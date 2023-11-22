Who is Yuta Sugiura? All you need to know about the amateur golfer who beat Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka

Amateur Yuta Sugiura carded an even-par 71 on Sunday, November 19, to secure victory in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament. After four rounds, he finished at 12-under, one stroke better than Taiga Semikawa and Keita Nakajima. He became the first amateur to win the event in its 50-year history.

The Japan Golf Tour's event took place at the Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki. The field included PGA Tour and LIV Golf heavyweights such as Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka, Sahith Theegala, and Wyndham Clark.

During the winner's interview, Sugiura announced that he was turning professional. He was quoted as saying via Amateur Golf:

"I'm really happy. It was a goal I’ve had for a long time, and I’m truly happy to have achieved it in my last match as an amateur."

"What makes this victory extra special is that the tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and many foreign stars were also participating. It's truly a wonderful tournament."

The 22-year-old Japanese golfer has joined the ranks of Tiger Woods, Masashi Jumbo Ozaki, Ernie Els, Luke Donald, Brooks Koepka, and Hideki Matsuyama as the winners of the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament.

Born on September 12, 2001, in Aichi, Sugiura has had a successful career as an amateur. He attended Nihon University and achieved a high ranking of 11 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. As an amateur, he has won three titles and secured eight top-ten finishes in the last two years.

In November of last year, he played a pivotal role in Japan's victory at the Nomura Cup, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship, where he also emerged as the individual champion. Additionally, he secured a third-place finish at the 2022 Japan Open, one of the most challenging golf events globally, outperforming competitors such as Adam Scott and Scott Vincent.

Last month, he claimed victory in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament Challenge, becoming only the eighth amateur to win a tournament on the Abema Tour, the development series of the Japan Golf Tour.

Sugiura, who grew up idolizing Tiger Woods, later shifted his admiration to the national hero Hideki Matsuyama.

"He is my hero. I’d love to achieve some of the things he has. And I’d love to play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club," he said as per AAC Golf.

After his immense success as an amateur, Sugiura will be eager to carry the momentum into his professional career as well.

How has Yuta Sugiura performed in the 2023 season? The golfer's recent performance explored

Here is Yuta Sugiura's recent performance as an amateur:

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: 68

World Amateur Team Championship, Eisenhower Trophy: 30

ACN Championship Golf Tournament: 78

Asian Games: 25

Pacific Rim Collegiate Golf Super League Tournament: 1

DUNLOP PHOENIX Tournament Challenge In Fukushima: 1

Japan Collegiate Championship: 3

U.S. Amateur Championship: 173

Bonallack Trophy: Participant

Japan Amateur Championship: 6

BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup: 31

Gateway to the Open Mizuno Open: 64

The Crowns: 62

Token Homemate Cup: 11

Australian Master of the Amateurs: 9

APGC Team Championship—Nomura Cup: 1

Japan Open Golf Championship: 3

Vantelin Tokai Classic: 61

Japan Collegiate Championship: 18

Kanto Collegiate Championship: 14