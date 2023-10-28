Why was the 2023 Qatar Masters Day 3 suspended? Exploring the reason, restart time, leaderboard, and more

The third day of the 2023 Qatar Masters was suspended due to insufficient daylight. As per the DP World Tour's official website, the third day's remaining play at the Doha Golf Club will resume on Sunday at 07:40 am Local Time (12:40 am ET).

After the play was suspended, Jorge Campillo was leading the table by one stroke against second-ranked Sami Välimaki. He is yet to get done with his third-round play. He has so far hit 6 under par with six birdies in the 17 holes he played.

Below are the names of players and which hole they will resume their third-round play at the 2023 Qatar Masters:

Santiago Tarrio (on 16th)

Daniel Hillier (on 16th)

Ewen Ferguson (on 18th)

Thomas Aiken (on 18th)

Robert MacIntyre (on 17th)

Jorge Campillo (on18th)

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2023 Qatar Masters after it was suspended

While Jorge Campillo is leading the table of the DP World Tour event at the Doha Golf Club in Qatar, the Ryder Cup player Robert Macintyre is not too far from him and is placed two-stroke deficit on solo third-ranked.

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 Qatar Masters:

1 - Jorge Campillo (-16)

2 - Sami Välimäki (-15)

3 - Robert MacIntyre (-14)

T4 - Sean Crocker (-13)

T4 - Scott Jamieson (-13)

T4 - Nacho Elvira (-13)

T4 - Thomas Aiken (-13)

T8 - Jordan Smith (-11)

T8 - Matt Wallace (-11)

T8 - Tom Mckibbin (-11)

T8 - Tapio Pulkkanen (-11)

T8 - Ewen Ferguson (-11)

T8 - Daniel Hillier (-11)

T14 - Stephen Gallacher (-10)

T14 - Santiago Tarrio (-10)

T16 - Thriston Lawrence (-9)

T16 - Joshua Grenville-Wood (-9)

T16 - Pablo Larrazábal (-9)

T16 - Daan Huizing (-9)

T16 - Niklas Lemke (-9)

T21 - Kalle Samooja (-8)

T21 - Jeff Winther (-8)

T21 - Jason Scrivener (-8)

T24 - Aaron Rai (-7)

T24 - Richie Ramsay (-7)

T24 - Jeunghun Wang (-7)

T24 - Edoardo Molinari (-7)

T24 - Thorbjørn Olesen (-7)

T24 - Zander Lombard (-7)

T24 - Antoine Rozner (-7)

T24 - Rasmus Højgaard (-7)

T24 - Adrien Saddier (-7)

T33 - Alvaro Quiros (-6)

T33 - Rikuya Hoshino (-6)

T33 - Ryo Hisatsune (-6)

T33 - Kristian Krogh Johannessen (-6)

T33 - Eddie Pepperell (-6)

T33 - Joakim Lagergren (-6)

T33 - Fabrizio Zanotti (-6)

T40 - Angel Hidalgo (-5)

T40 - Aaron Cockerill (-5)

T40 - Hennie Du Plessis (-5)

T40 - Yannik Paul (-5)

T40 - Daniel Van Tonder (-5)

T40 - Alejandro Del Rey (-5)

T40 - Jayden Schaper (-5)

T40 - Guido Migliozzi (-5)

T48 - Wil Besseling (-4)

T48 - Ross Fisher (-4)

T48 - Marcel Schneider (-4)

T48 - Nicolas Colsaerts (-4)

T48 - Alexander Knappe (-4)

T53 - Matthew Baldwin (-3)

T53 - Marcus Kinhult (-3)

T53 - Lukas Nemecz (-3)

T53 - David Law (-3)

T53 - Deon Germishuys (-3)

T53 - Sebastian Söderberg (-3)

T59 - Kazuki Higa (-2)

T59 - Matthieu Pavon (-2)

T61 - Rafa Cabrera Bello (-1)

T61 - Andy Sullivan (-1)

T61 - John Catlin (-1)

T64 - James Morrison (E)

T64 - Todd Clements (E)

66 - Simon Forsström (+2)

The fourth round tee times and pairings of the 2023 Qatar Masters will be released after the end third round on Sunday.