Why is the 2024 US Senior Open being postponed to Monday? All you need to know

The 2024 US Senior Open has been postponed to Monday due to "dangerous weather." The Championship was scheduled to conclude on Sunday, June 30, at the Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

In an attempt to dodge the weather on Saturday, the tee times were moved up. However, the same thing couldn't be replicated on Sunday as the fog delayed the start of the play. The USGA suspended the play on Sunday at 3:01 p.m. ET due to "dangerous weather" at Newport Country Club.

The final round of the play will resume on Monday, July 1, at 8:00 am ET. Hiroyuki Fujita is on the top of the leaderboard at 2024 US Senior Open with an aggregate score of 16-under 196 with seven holes to play. The Japanese player has never secured a victory on American soil and his best performance in a Major is 41st place at the 2005 Open at St. Andrews.

Richard Bland is in the second position with 13-under 201 after 65 holes at the 2024 US Senior Open. Richard Green is in third position with a score of 12-under 200 whereas Steve Stricker is fourth with 10-under 198 at the tournament.

Prize money payout at the 2024 US Senior Open

The total prize money at the 2024 US Senior Open is $4 million. The winner will receive 20% of the prize money i.e., $800,000.

Here's the prize money payout for the 2024 US Senior Open.

1st Place : $800,000

: $800,000 2nd Place : $432,000

: $432,000 3rd Place : $255,061

: $255,061 4th Place : $178,788

: $178,788 5th Place : $148,913

: $148,913 6th Place : $132,039

: $132,039 7th Place : $119,039

: $119,039 8th Place : $106,613

: $106,613 9th Place : $96,489

: $96,489 10th Place : $88,627

: $88,627 11th Place : $80,880

: $80,880 12th Place : $74,782

: $74,782 13th Place : $69,682

: $69,682 14th Place : $64,313

: $64,313 15th Place : $59,711

: $59,711 16th Place : $55,876

: $55,876 17th Place : $52,808

: $52,808 18th Place : $49,740

: $49,740 19th Place : $46,672

: $46,672 20th Place : $43,604

: $43,604 21st Place : $40,958

: $40,958 22nd Place : $38,311

: $38,311 23rd Place : $35,742

: $35,742 24th Place : $33,364

: $33,364 25th Place : $31,293

: $31,293 26th Place : $29,529

: $29,529 27th Place : $28,187

: $28,187 28th Place : $26,998

: $26,998 29th Place : $25,848

: $25,848 30th Place : $24,697

: $24,697 31st Place : $23,547

: $23,547 32nd Place : $22,396

: $22,396 33rd Place : $21,246

: $21,246 34th Place : $20,210

: $20,210 35th Place : $19,366

: $19,366 36th Place : $18,523

: $18,523 37th Place : $17,717

: $17,717 38th Place : $16,950

: $16,950 39th Place : $16,183

: $16,183 40th Place : $15,416

: $15,416 41st Place : $14,649

: $14,649 42nd Place : $13,882

: $13,882 43rd Place : $13,115

: $13,115 44th Place : $12,348

: $12,348 45th Place : $11,581

: $11,581 46th Place : $10,891

: $10,891 47th Place : $10,201

: $10,201 48th Place : $9,549

: $9,549 49th Place : $9,165

: $9,165 50th Place : $8,782

: $8,782 51st Place : $8,552

: $8,552 52nd Place : $8,360

: $8,360 53rd Place : $8,206

: $8,206 54th Place : $8,130

: $8,130 55th Place : $8,053

: $8,053 56th Place : $7,976

: $7,976 57th Place : $7,900

: $7,900 58th Place : $7,823

: $7,823 59th Place : $7,746

: $7,746 60th Place : $7,670

: $7,670 61st Place : $7,593

: $7,593 62nd Place : $7,516

: $7,516 63rd Place : $7,439

: $7,439 64th Place : $7,363

: $7,363 65th Place : $7,286

: $7,286 66th Place : $7,209

: $7,209 67th Place : $7,133

: $7,133 68th Place : $7,056

: $7,056 69th Place : $6,979

: $6,979 70th Place : $6,903

: $6,903 71st Place: $6,826