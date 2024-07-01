Why is the 2024 US Senior Open being postponed to Monday? All you need to know

The 2024 US Senior Open has been postponed to Monday due to "dangerous weather." The Championship was scheduled to conclude on Sunday, June 30, at the Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island.
In an attempt to dodge the weather on Saturday, the tee times were moved up. However, the same thing couldn't be replicated on Sunday as the fog delayed the start of the play. The USGA suspended the play on Sunday at 3:01 p.m. ET due to "dangerous weather" at Newport Country Club.
The final round of the play will resume on Monday, July 1, at 8:00 am ET. Hiroyuki Fujita is on the top of the leaderboard at 2024 US Senior Open with an aggregate score of 16-under 196 with seven holes to play. The Japanese player has never secured a victory on American soil and his best performance in a Major is 41st place at the 2005 Open at St. Andrews.
Richard Bland is in the second position with 13-under 201 after 65 holes at the 2024 US Senior Open. Richard Green is in third position with a score of 12-under 200 whereas Steve Stricker is fourth with 10-under 198 at the tournament.
Prize money payout at the 2024 US Senior Open
The total prize money at the 2024 US Senior Open is $4 million. The winner will receive 20% of the prize money i.e., $800,000.
Here's the prize money payout for the 2024 US Senior Open.
- 1st Place: $800,000
- 2nd Place: $432,000
- 3rd Place: $255,061
- 4th Place: $178,788
- 5th Place: $148,913
- 6th Place: $132,039
- 7th Place: $119,039
- 8th Place: $106,613
- 9th Place: $96,489
