Why is Angel Cabrera not playing in the 2024 Masters?

Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera will be absent from the tournament for the fifth straight year after his US visa application was denied last month.

Cabrera had to spend 30 months in prison after being convicted of various charges, including domestic assault, theft, and illegal intimidation toward an ex-partner. He was released on parole last August.

After not being able to compete at Augusta National for the past five years, the 54-year-old golfer was eyeing a return at this year's event. Since being released from prison, he has been actively competing in Argentina. Last month, he also appeared at the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco, finishing T27.

Earlier this year, Augusta National Golf Club manager Fred Ridley also asserted that the veteran golfer would be most welcome if he got his visa approved.

"He doesn’t have a visa, and I know that that process is being worked through,” Ridley said as per Associated Press. "We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we’ll definitely welcome him back if he’s able to straighten out those legal issues."

Cabrera won the Masters in 2009 after defeating Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a three-way playoff. With this win, he became the first Argentine to wear the green jacket. Besides, he became the lowest-ranked player to triumph at Augusta National.

Cabrera has won two major championships in his career, with the 2007 US Open being his first. In 2013, he once again came close to winning another Masters when he tied with Adam Scott at 9-under after 72 holes. Both tied for the first extra hole, but on the second playoff hole, he ended up making par while the Australian star made a birdie putt to win the Green Jacket.

Apart from the two-time major champion, Bernhard Langer, another past champion is absent from the Masters 2024 playing field after getting injured while playing pickleball.

How has Angel Cabrera performed at the Masters in the past?

The three-time PGA Tour winner's last appearance at the Augusta National came in 2019, where he missed the cut for the third straight year. Overall, in his 20 appearances here, he has made 13 cuts and registered 11 top 25s.

Here's a look at Angel Cabrera's record at the Masters over the years:

2000: CUT

2001: T10

2002: T9

2003: T15

2004: CUT

2005: CUT

2006: T8

2007: T37

2008: T25

2009: 1

2010: T18

2011: 7

2012: T32

2013: 2

2014: CUT

2015: T22

2016: T24

2017: CUT

2018: CUT

2019: CUT