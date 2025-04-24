Why did Billy Horschel withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025? Real reason explored

Billy Horschel has withdrawn from the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to a lower-body injury. The only PGA Tour team event will be held this week at TPC Louisiana in Avondale from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27.

Ad

Horschel was partnered with Tom Hoge for the team event. However, after his withdrawal, he'll be replaced by first alternate Kevin Chappell, who'll step in as Hoge's new teammate, as per Golf Magic. The 38-year-old took to X and wrote:

"Sucks to WD from @Zurich_Classic. Unfortunately, I have a lower body injury. Hopefully after a few days of rest, recovery and therapy, I’ll be back and good to go."

Ad

Trending

The 38-year-old competed last week at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 27th. Horschel has previously won the tournament twice, in 2013 and 2018. In 2013, he won the tournament individually by one stroke over D.A. Points. His second victory came with Scott Piercy in 2018, when the duo won against Jason Dufner and Pat Perez.

His withdrawal came shortly after he joined PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to celebrate Zurich's sponsorship extension, renewed commitment through 2030. He further wrote on X:

Ad

"Congrats to @ZurichNA on the extension of the @Zurich_Classic thru 2030. Great news for everyone involved especially the @forekidsnola and the city of New Orleans. I look forward to coming back and supporting this wonderful event for many years to come."

Expand Tweet

Ad

This isn't the first time Horschel has missed a tournament because of a health-related issue in recent years. Last year, he withdrew from the 3M Open citing body aches, back issues and fever.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Billy Horschel is expected to compete next at the 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which will be held next week from May 1 to 4.

A look at Billy Horschel's performance in 2025

Billy Horschel has had a mixed start to the 2025 season. In the 12 tournaments he played on the PGA Tour, he has missed five cuts. He has had two top-10 and four top-25 finishes in 12 starts. He is currently positioned 52nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Ad

Horschel's best finishes include a T4 at the Valspar Championship and a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His other notable finishes include a T21 at the American Express and a T25 finish at the Cognizant Classic.

Let's take a look at Billy Horschel's performances in the 2025 season:

The Sentry : 51 (282, -10)

: 51 (282, -10) Sony Open in Hawaii : Missed Cut (138, -2)

: Missed Cut (138, -2) The American Express : T21 (273, -15)

: T21 (273, -15) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T9 (273, -15)

: T9 (273, -15) WM Phoenix Open : Missed Cut (143, +1)

: Missed Cut (143, +1) The Genesis Invitational : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T25 (273, -11)

: T25 (273, -11) Arnold Palmer Invitational : Missed Cut (153, +9)

: Missed Cut (153, +9) THE PLAYERS Championship : T42 (288, E)

: T42 (288, E) Valspar Championship : T4 (276, -8)

: T4 (276, -8) Masters Tournament : Missed Cut (149, +5)

: Missed Cut (149, +5) RBC Heritage: T27 (276, -8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More