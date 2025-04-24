Why did Billy Horschel withdraw from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025? Real reason explored

Billy Horschel has withdrawn from the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans due to a lower-body injury. The only PGA Tour team event will be held this week at TPC Louisiana in Avondale from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27.
Horschel was partnered with Tom Hoge for the team event. However, after his withdrawal, he'll be replaced by first alternate Kevin Chappell, who'll step in as Hoge's new teammate, as per Golf Magic. The 38-year-old took to X and wrote:
"Sucks to WD from @Zurich_Classic. Unfortunately, I have a lower body injury. Hopefully after a few days of rest, recovery and therapy, I’ll be back and good to go."
The 38-year-old competed last week at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 27th. Horschel has previously won the tournament twice, in 2013 and 2018. In 2013, he won the tournament individually by one stroke over D.A. Points. His second victory came with Scott Piercy in 2018, when the duo won against Jason Dufner and Pat Perez.
His withdrawal came shortly after he joined PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to celebrate Zurich's sponsorship extension, renewed commitment through 2030. He further wrote on X:
"Congrats to @ZurichNA on the extension of the @Zurich_Classic thru 2030. Great news for everyone involved especially the @forekidsnola and the city of New Orleans. I look forward to coming back and supporting this wonderful event for many years to come."
This isn't the first time Horschel has missed a tournament because of a health-related issue in recent years. Last year, he withdrew from the 3M Open citing body aches, back issues and fever.
Billy Horschel is expected to compete next at the 2025 CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which will be held next week from May 1 to 4.
A look at Billy Horschel's performance in 2025
Billy Horschel has had a mixed start to the 2025 season. In the 12 tournaments he played on the PGA Tour, he has missed five cuts. He has had two top-10 and four top-25 finishes in 12 starts. He is currently positioned 52nd in the FedEx Cup standings.
Horschel's best finishes include a T4 at the Valspar Championship and a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His other notable finishes include a T21 at the American Express and a T25 finish at the Cognizant Classic.
Let's take a look at Billy Horschel's performances in the 2025 season:
- The Sentry: 51 (282, -10)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed Cut (138, -2)
- The American Express: T21 (273, -15)
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T9 (273, -15)
- WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut (143, +1)
- The Genesis Invitational: Missed Cut (149, +5)
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T25 (273, -11)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Missed Cut (153, +9)
- THE PLAYERS Championship: T42 (288, E)
- Valspar Championship: T4 (276, -8)
- Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (149, +5)
- RBC Heritage: T27 (276, -8)