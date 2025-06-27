Why did Brooks Koepka WD from LIV Golf Dallas?

Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from LIV Golf Dallas, the first LIV event since the trip to Virginia on June 6. He's played in the US Open since, but he's otherwise been pretty inactive until this weekend.

However, due to an illness, the five-time Major champion had to withdraw from the field. Koepka, who will be in the field for the British Open next month, is not dealing with an injury, so he's not expected to be away from the golf course for a long period of time.

The tournament only just began a few hours ago, with most players only a few holes into their first round. Koepka is not one of them, though, as he left his spot in the field.

Since LIV Golf features just 54 golfers and all of them play in each tournament, there wasn't someone lined up to replace him. The field will stay at 53 golfers for this week, and they'll battle it out for the individual and team championship. Koepka's team, Smash Golf Club, will be one man down.

Brooks Koepka opens up about a change in demeanor

Brooks Koepka, for a little while, looked like the old, major-winning version of himself at the US Open earlier this month. The golfer has struggled in recent months, but he briefly looked like a contender.

Brooks Koepka changed it up (Image via Imagn)

He eventually faded down the stretch like most other participants at Oakmont Golf Course, but he was back for a moment. He believes it has to do with a demeanor change.

“I would say from the first weekend in April until about last week, you didn't want to be around me. It drove me nuts. It ate at me. I haven't been happy. It's been very irritating. It's a lot — I mean, I had to apologize — I've apologized to Rick, Pete, Jeff, Blake, my wife, my son, everybody,” he said (via Clutch Points).

Brooks Koepka had a heated discussion with his coach, Pete Cowen, and even admitted that Justin Thomas had to check on him after to see if everything was fine. Koepka kept the details private, but that forced him to make a change.

“I don't like having ‘yes' people around me. I just want somebody to tell me the truth, tell me what's going on, what they see. If I start swaying from being Brooks Koepka, then I want someone to call me out on it, and he did a helluva job on it.”

Ultimately, it did at least help him make the cut and play better at the US Open, so it might've brought back the old Koepka.

