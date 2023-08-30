Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson had been ignored for the US Ryder Cup team as Captain Zach Johnson's pick. While both the LIV golfers had terrific outings in the 2021 edition of the biennial event, their low participation in the PGA Tour might have cost them the possibility of getting a spot.

Both the Breakaway Series players have had a sensational season so far. Bryson scored a record round of 58 at Greenbrier Invitational, winning the event. He also has three top-10 finishes in the league and a tied-fourth finish at the PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson also registered a win on his name this season at the LIV Golf Tulsa. He has four top-10 finishes in the league as well as a tied-tenth finish in the US Open.

If we look at the stats of both the golfers in the Ryder Cup, Bryson DeChambeau participated in the prestigious biennial event twice and has a record of 2-3-1 (W-L-H). As for Dustin, he has participated in the biennial event five times and has a record of 12-9-0 (W-L-H).

Although Zach Johnson selected Brooks Koepka as one of the six captain's picks, it was evident that the decision was made because of his PGA Championship win and a tied second finish at the Masters Tournament this year.

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson was also left out of the US Ryder Cup team and will mark his dismissal as the first since 1995.

It is noteworthy that the merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Public Investment Fund, which will fulfill the purpose of unifying the game of golf, might undoubtedly open the doors for LIV Golfer in the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Who will represent Zach Johnson's US Ryder Cup team? Entire squad explored

The United States team for the upcoming Rome event was announced on August 29 by Captain Zach Johnson at the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

The six automatic picks were already clear after the BMW Championship, but, the question surrounding Johnson's wildcard pick was the major talking point. The US Captain picked just one LIV golfer, Brooks Koepka, who had a staggering season with a win in the LIV Golf League and his fifth Major title win in the 2023 PGA Championship.

Following are the players in the US Ryder Cup team for the upcoming Rome event:

Automatic selection

Scottie Scheffler Wyndham Clark Brian Harman Patrick Cantlay Max Homa Xander Schauffele

Wildcard picks

Brooks Koepka Sam Burns Rickie Fowler Justin Thomas Collin Morikawa Jordan Spieth

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup is scheduled for September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Zach Johnson's US team will take on Luke Donald's European team in the hopes of defending their title.