"Why?"; "Can't say I blame him": Fans react to Rory McIlroy reportedly moving to London soon

Fans have reacted to the news of Rory McIlroy reportedly moving to London soon. Talking to Telegraph Sport, the World No. 2 stated that he will move into a new home with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after the U.S. Open.

McIlroy visited his new Surrey home with his family after the 2025 Masters. However, he said that he'd retain his South Florida home. Popular golf account NUCLR GOLF shared the news on X and wrote:

"#RORY’s NEW HOME — The McIlroy’s new family home in London is nearly complete and will reportedly be ready for move in following The U.S. Open. According to @TelegraphSport, McIlroy will keep his home in Florida but permanently move across the pond in a few years time."

Fans took to the comments section with some supporting the decision, while others questioned the reasoning behind Rory McIlroy's decision.

"Can't say I blame him," one fan said.

"Why?" another fan asked.

Some suggested that the move was made to save his marriage. For the unversed, McIlroy had filed for divorce from his wife Erica last year, but the couple had reconciled soon after.

"That’s how he kept his marriage together. Good for him," one fan commented.

"This is for the wife. The only way he was able to save the marriage was as this commitment," other fan wrote.

Notably, there has been no official confirmation by Rory McIlroy of his decision. However, some fans speculated a step toward retirement or a future switch to the LIV Golf tour.

"Retirement move," a fan wrote.

"It will make an easier commute when he joins his buddies on the LIV tour," another fan commented.

Rory McIlroy is competing at the 2025 Truist Championship.

Rory McIlroy says that the golf media will start talking about his sixth major win after the Career Grand Slam

In the first round at the 2025 Truist Championship, Rory McIlroy posted a score of 4-under 66. He scored three birdies on the front nine, followed by three against two bogeys on the back nine.

This is McIlroy's first individual event after he achieved the Career Grand Slam at the Augusta National Golf Club last month. The North Irishman, who won the tournament after an 11-year drought, had joked after the tournament about what the golf media would focus on next, given the intense scrutiny he faced during his winless years.

In a recent press conference, McIlroy was asked the same question by a reporter, now that his major drought storyline was over. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Hopefully in two weeks time you're talking about me being a six-time major champion instead of a five-time major champion."

The 2025 PGA Championship will be held next week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. He further said:

"There's enough great story lines in golf, whether it be like Scottie won by a million last week and seems to be playing back to his best. You've got Jordan Spieth going for the career grand slam next week. You've got a lot of exciting stuff happening in the women's game.

McIlroy added that the focus in golf doesn’t always have to be on him. He'll tee off at 11:20 a.m. ET with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood.

